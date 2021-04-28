WASHINGTON — Congressional Democrats unveiled a far-reaching — and costly — plan for aid to American families Tuesday, including a guaranteed 12 weeks of family leave for most American workers and permanent extension of help to low- and middle-income families with children.
The proposal by the head of the House’s tax-writing committee, Rep. Richard E. Neal, D-Mass., would go significantly further than the family assistance plan that President Joe Biden is expected to release Wednesday in a speech to a joint session of Congress.
The move marks the latest step in an intense debate among Democrats about how aggressively to use their narrow congressional majorities to push their top-priority social programs.
It sets down an important marker going into negotiations with the White House and Republicans over the next few months aimed at producing a final package by late summer or early fall. It also could have the effect of making the White House proposal appear as the moderate alternative, providing Biden some cover in the face of Republican attacks on his spending plans.
The congressional proposal would cost upward of $2 trillion over the next decade; Biden’s plan is expected to pencil out at just over $1.5 trillion, although final details remain in flux. That’s in addition to the roughly $2.2 trillion in additional spending over the next eight years that Biden has proposed for repairing roads and bridges, expanding broadband coverage, upgrading power grids and other infrastructure projects.
Neal’s plan, which incorporates measures offered by other Democratic leaders, has three centerpieces: a new paid family-leave plan, expanded aid for child care and a permanent extension of the near-universal child allowance of $3,000 per child that Congress adopted in March on a one-year basis.
The family leave plan is similar to laws in California and five other states plus the District of Columbia that provide paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child, family health crises and other major events. The benefit would cover at least two-thirds of most workers’ incomes, although top earners would get a lower percentage.
The child-care plan includes a payroll tax credit to boost the pay of workers at child-care centers, a traditionally low-wage industry, and it would fund improvements in such facilities. It would also make child care more affordable by increasing the tax credit for those expenses.
“These are things I’ve always wanted to do,” Neal, who has served in Congress for more than three decades, said in an interview.
The “grimness” of the COVID-19 pandemic has focused public attention on the need for greater government assistance to working families, he said, adding that Congress should act quickly before the focus dissipates.
“This is the moment, and we’ve got momentum. In legislative life, momentum is everything,” he said.
Biden, in his speech, is expected to offer proposals on each of the three topics covered by the congressional plan. But his bill would spend less on each element.
The president has pledged to cover most of the cost of his spending plan with tax increases on corporations and wealthy individuals. Neal, by contrast, has not outlined how he would pay for his plan, deferring that contentious debate until after agreement is reached among Democrats on the spending side.
“There’s a rhythm to legislating,” he said in the interview.
Congressional aides who were not authorized to discuss the plan on the record said House leaders expect the eventual bill to include taxes to offset some of the new benefits.
Many of the Democratic proposals are popular with voters — a newly released Monmouth University poll on Monday, for example, found Americans by 64 percent to 34 percent support “a large spending plan” on health care, child care, paid leave and other domestic spending. But such proposals have stalled in the past because of their price tags.
How much to spend now has been the subject of an extensive debate among Democrats in recent weeks, especially over how long an extension to propose for the child allowance.
In March, as part of the $1.9-trillion COVID-19 relief package, Congress expanded the existing tax credit for children and turned it into a near-universal child benefit by making it fully refundable, meaning that families that make too little money to owe taxes will get a refund check from the government. Under the new law, the benefits will be paid monthly, starting as early as July.
That expanded amount could reach an estimated 27 million children who haven’t previously been eligible for the full benefit, lifting roughly 10 million out of poverty. A single parent with two children working a minimum-wage job could see a roughly 25 percent increase in income under the plan. The measure could reduce the number of children living in poverty by nearly half, according to a study by the National Academies of Sciences.
But the relief package created that expanded benefit for just this year.