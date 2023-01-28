Flooding is the most common weather hazard globally and 83 percent of the damage it causes isn’t covered by insurance. A start-up technology company on Thursday launched a new global flood-risk data service that its founders say will help narrow this “protection gap” — and quickly. Floodbase says its near-real-time flood monitoring can help insurers underwrite policies in time for the start of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, which begins June 1.

