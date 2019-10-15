Statues of the Italian explorer Christopher Columbus in San Francisco and Providence, R.I., were vandalized on a day that is quickly becoming controversial.
As more and more cities ditch Columbus Day celebrations to honor Indigenous Peoples’ Day and the people who were driven out by European exploration, statues of Columbus have become a flashpoint.
A Columbus statue near San Francisco’s Coit Tower was painted red Sunday and graffiti reading “Destroy all monuments of genocide and kill all colonizers" was added.
The statue in Providence was found vandalized Monday morning. The statue had been splashed with red paint and a red sign reading “Stop Celebrating Genocide” was chained to the base. The word “genocide” was also spray-painted on the monument.
The statue dates back to the 400th anniversary of Columbus’ transatlantic voyage and was also vandalized in 2017, CNN affiliate WJAR reported.
The sidewalk near a Columbus statue in San Antonio was spray-painted with swear words and other graffiti last week, but it’s not clear if the tag was connected to Columbus and the holiday.