Explore the flavors of Portugal in this quick pasta dinner. It’s made with chorizo, shrimp and orange juice, and it’s sure to please the whole family.
Chorizo is a cured smoked pork sausage. You can keep frozen shrimp on hand for quick dinners. They defrost in a bowl of cold water in about five to 10 minutes.
Helpful Hints:
Use any type of smoked pork sausage.
Buy peeled and deveined shrimp to save time.
PORTUGUESE PASTA WITH CHORIZO AND SHRIMP
Servings: 2
INGREDIENTS
2 teaspoons olive oil, divided use
4 large cloves garlic, crushed
½ cup sliced onion
3 ounces chorizo sausage, sliced (¾ cup)
¾ cup orange juice
½ cup fat-free, unsalted chicken broth
½ pound broccoli florets, cut into 1-inch pieces (about 4 cups)
½ pound raw shrimp, peeled and deveined
¼ pound fresh or dried angel hair pasta
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
STEPS
Bring 3 to 4 quarts water to a boil in a large saucepan. Meanwhile, heat 1 teaspoon olive oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and add garlic, onion and chorizo. Sauté five minutes. Add orange juice, broth and broccoli, cover with a lid and simmer, about four minutes. Add shrimp and cook one to two minutes until shrimp turn pink.
When water comes to a boil, add pasta and cook four minutes or until al dente. Drain and toss with remaining teaspoon olive oil and salt and pepper to taste. Add the pasta to skillet, and toss to coat pasta with sauce.
Nutrition per serving: 637 calories (32 percent from fat), 22.8 g fat (7.2 g saturated, 10.2 g monounsaturated), 222 mg cholesterol, 46.3 g protein, 63.6 g carbohydrates, 2.7 g fiber, 715 mg sodium.
Linda Gassenheimer is the author of more than 30 cookbooks, including her newest, “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook.”