Chopped salads live in a kind of no-man’s land. There is an ambiguity about them, with so many varieties and approaches.
Browse the refrigerator, find half a zucchini, a handful of cherry tomatoes, a few pepperoncini and kalamata olives in the bottom of their respective jars, leftover ham, an almost-past-its-prime wedge of cheese ... Chop, chop, chop, toss with an easy dressing and, voila, you’ve got a delicious meal.
With a bit more planning, however, chopped salads can scratch a specific flavor itch.
Although the ingredients are variable, there are a few things you can do to make sure your chopped salad is the best that it can be:
For more flavorful bites, dice and chop the ingredients into relatively uniform sizes — just a bit smaller than bite size — so each forkful features a variety of ingredients.
Add whole ingredients that do not need chopping, such as canned beans, corn kernels, peas or peanuts.
If you want a crunch to your salad, keep juicy fruits and vegetables to a minimum. Go for grape or cherry tomatoes halved with a sharp knife rather than a chopped tomato, for example.
Some people like to lay each ingredient out on a platter and let folks toss their own chopped salad, but if there is one rule to follow, it is to toss the ingredients together with the dressing. This way, each piece is nicely coated.
This recipe for Italian chopped salad comes from “Stress-Free Family Meal Planning” (Page Street Publishing, 2020) by Kristen McCaffrey. She offers a basic salad of romaine, tomatoes, chickpeas, pepperoncini, black olives and mozzarella and recommends kicking it up a bit with a cured meat, such as salami or briny capers.
With the salami or other cured meat, such as pepperoni, added, this little number might scratch that pizza itch, in a more healthful way.
Italian Chopped Salad
Time: 20 minutes
Servings: 2
INGREDIENTS
For the salad:
4 cups (10 ounces) coarsely chopped romaine lettuce
1 cup (about 5 ounces) cherry tomatoes
1/2 cup (about 3 ounces) canned chickpeas, drained and rinsed
1/4 cup coarsely chopped pepperoncini
1/4 cup coarsely chopped kalamata olives (about 12 olives)
1/4 cup (about 1 ounce) shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
1/2 cup croutons (optional)
For the dressing:
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon pepperoncini brine
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste
STEPS
Make the salad: In a large bowl, toss together the lettuce, tomatoes, chickpeas, pepperoncini, olives, mozzarella cheese and parsley. Season lightly with salt and pepper.
Make the dressing: In a medium bowl, whisk together the oil, pepperoncini brine, lemon juice, vinegar, Italian seasoning and salt.
Add the dressing to the salad and toss to combine. Taste, adjust the seasonings as needed and top with croutons, if using. Salad and dressing can be refrigerated in separate airtight containers for up to three days.
Ingredients are too variable for a meaningful nutritional analysis.