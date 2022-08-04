Taiwan

A soldier stands guard in front of a helicopter at a school during a military exercise in Hsinchu, Taiwan, on July 26.

 Lam Yik Fei / Bloomberg News

China’s military fired missiles into the sea on Thursday in live-fire military exercises around the island in response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit, even as Taipei played down the impact on flights and shipping.

