China hit back over Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s visits to the U.S. by announcing live-fire military drills in the Taiwan Strait and leveling largely symbolic sanctions on the venue that hosted her in California.
The live-fire exercises will take place in the Taiwan Strait off Pingtan county from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on April 10, the Fujian provincial maritime administration said in a statement. Pingtan is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) from Taiwan. That came after officials in the same province announced a patrol operation in the strait.
The statement didn’t mention Tsai’s visits to New York and Los Angeles, which included meetings with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other U.S. officials and lawmakers. But they echoed past such actions and came soon after China also announced a raft of sanctions and other measures to express its displeasure.
The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, where Tsai met McCarthy, and the Hudson Institute think tank were targeted because they provided a platform for her “separatist activities,” the Foreign Ministry in Beijing said in a statement Friday. Tsai spoke at an event in New York last week that was organized by the conservative Hudson Institute, saying the security of the world hinges on self-ruled Taiwan’s fate.
The Chinese sanctions included limiting the activities the organizations could conduct in the Asian nation, and freezing the assets of people running them. Those measures will probably have little effect because the targets have few ties to China. Beijing also said it was stepping up sanctions on Hsiao Bi-khim, Taipei’s representative to the U.S., because she promoted independence.
