BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday announced an order beginning Tuesday at noon that all non-essential businesses shall close their physical facilities to their personnel and the public.
Baker said exceptions would be made for grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations, which would be allowed to remain open. Baker said the state would provide a list to identify essential businesses today.
Baker stopped short of ordering a broad state-wide stay-at-home order.
“We urge people to stay at home and avoid unnecessary contact.,” Baker said during an update Monday at the State House.
People over 70 and those with underlying medical conditions should avoid as much personal contact as possible, Baker said.
“We must all embrace this new way of life and appreciate that here we can all find purpose as we battle this virus together,” Baker said.