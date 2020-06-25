It’s weird that we’re still fighting about the root of obesity. When you peel back the objections to fat, carbs or processed foods, public-health experts agree, you get to the real problem: The food environment has changed.
Just this month, in a paper published in the BMJ about obesity as a risk factor for severe novel coronavirus infection, the authors say: “The obesity pandemic is the result of living in food environments where it is difficult not to overconsume calories.”
Carbs, fat, additives, sugar: They’re the building blocks of foods engineered — successfully, as it turns out — to be irresistible. With an assist from social mores that turn every meeting, class, sporting event, even gas station stop into a snacking opportunity, we did exactly what a species optimized for scarcity does when faced with overwhelming abundance: We ate.
The culprit wasn’t any of those building blocks. The culprit was cheap, convenient food everywhere, and society’s blessing to eat anywhere. Before that, people cooked plants and animals at home, ate something like three times a day, and obesity was rare and nobody fought about carbohydrate metabolism.
But another part of the old normal made it worse: Doctors, scientists and the public-health community told us weight loss was possible — easy, even — if only we ate in this one particular way. For the most part, we know what not to eat, but just how are we supposed to do that when that very stuff is in our faces 24/7?
It’s not a “knowing” problem; it’s a “doing” problem. It’s not a diet problem; it’s an environment problem.
Most suggestions for food-environment changes are top down, with the government and large food companies in a leading role. It’s clear that Big Food has played a major role in obesity in the United States.
Now is the perfect time to take back the food environment.
Changing the food environment, like so much else, begins at home. Now that more of us are eating in, it’s our big chance. And maybe the easiest thing you can do is re-normalize your idea of a portion. Out-of-control portion sizes have made overeating seem like just plain eating; break out the scale and get a sense of just what two ounces of pasta or five ounces of fish looks like.
Out in the world, a few communities have made changes like that on a larger scale, using an it-takes-a-village approach. Schools, markets, restaurants, city councils, YMCAs: All work together to tackle obesity by changing the food environment and the social mores around eating and exercise. And that seems to work.
Take Huntington, W.Va. In 2008, it had America’s highest obesity rate, more than 45 percent. Then British chef Jamie Oliver swanned in to fix it, and that started a conversation. The mayor took up the challenge. He started walking and encouraged others to join him. The school district revamped lunches and nutrition education. A new market, featuring local produce, became a touchstone. The community bought in and, 10 years later, the rate had dropped to 32.6 percent.
Two other researcher-led community-wide programs based on the same idea, one in Somerville, Mass., and one in France, have also shown long-term success by involving school and community, kids and parents, food and physical activity, education and action.
After a career in technology, Esther Dyson founded Wellville, a decidedly low-tech, community-scale initiative to improve health and well-being. She and a group of advisers are working with five communities across the country to link nodes that already exist — health-care providers, community centers, gyms, schools — to make changes that support physical and mental health.
It’s too early to say how well it’s working (the initiative has a 10-year horizon), but Dyson has watched the dynamic play out firsthand. “There’s a positive change, and people want to be associated with it,” she said. “It’s the fabric, not the nodes.”
We are the fabric. We are the community. We can all play a part.
A 2019 U.K. study found that 95 percent of people don’t want office cake more than once a week. Likewise, Little League, maybe talk to parents about snacking, or not, after games. Retailers, do you really want parents with kids to have to run the candy gauntlet at checkout? Restaurateurs, would you consider half-portions of entrees?
Nearly three-quarters of American adults are overweight or obese, but when the vast majority of humans can’t navigate the food system successfully, the problem is the system, not the humans.
Tamar Haspel writes from Cape Cod.