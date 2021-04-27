New Hampshire now has about 1.37 million residents, an increase of about 4.6 percent since 2010.
That’s according to numbers released on Monday by the United States Census Bureau. The Census Bureau has the country’s total population at 331.4 million residents.
Overall, population growth in the United States is slowing, with the rates slowest in the Midwest and Northeast.
New Hampshire’s growth was modest compared to previous decades. But it was higher than every other state in New England except Massachusetts, which grew at the national rate of about 7 percent.
The apportionment also adjusts the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives. All New England states remain the same. Texas, Florida and Colorado were among the states that gained House seats.