This recipe was born from a revelry over carrot cake — a moist crumb with shreds of tender carrot peeking through, a homey vanilla-cinnamon fragrance, an occasional nutty crunch, and a sweet, subtly tangy, cream-cheese frosting. They are muffins with a cupcake vibe. Sweet enough to feel like a special treat, they boast a modest amount of added sugar and are made with healthier oil rather than butter. Applesauce added to the batter provides a naturally sweet boost and makes the muffins extra-moist, and their delightful little dollop of frosting is sweetened with just a touch of maple syrup.
CARROT CAKE MUFFINS
Ingredients
1/3 cup neutral oil, such as grapeseed or canola, plus more for brushing the pan
½ cup pecan or walnut pieces
1¾ cups whole-grain pastry flour, or 1 cup regular whole-wheat flour plus ¾ cup all-purpose flour
1½ teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon, plus more for optional dusting
½ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon kosher salt
¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
¾ cup firmly packed light brown sugar
2 large eggs
1 cup unsweetened applesauce
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 cups coarsely grated carrots
¼ cup whipped cream cheese
1 tablespoon maple syrup
Position the rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 375 degrees. Brush the wells of a muffin tin with oil.
Spread the nuts on a small, rimmed baking sheet and toast in the oven about three minutes, until fragrant. Transfer the nuts to a cutting board, let cool slightly, then finely chop.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, cinnamon, baking soda, salt and nutmeg.
In a large bowl, whisk together the brown sugar, oil and eggs until well combined. Whisk in the applesauce and the vanilla, then stir in the carrots. Add the dry ingredients to the wet in two or three batches, mixing each addition until just combined. Stir in the nuts until just incorporated.
Scoop the batter into the muffin tin and bake for about 20 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean. Transfer the muffins in their tin to a wire rack to cool completely, then remove the muffins from the tin.
While the muffins are cooling, in a small bowl combine the cream cheese and maple syrup, beating until smooth. Transfer the cream cheese mixture to a small plastic bag, pushing the mixture into one corner of the bag. Snip about one-half inch off the corner off the bag to create a piping bag and squeeze a dollop of frosting onto each muffin. Dust the muffins with additional cinnamon, if desired. Makes 12.