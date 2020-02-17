BYFIELD, Mass. — The suspect in a reported knifepoint theft of a BMW from a Nashua, New Hampshire, dealership died Sunday night in a shooting involving a Massachusetts state trooper at the AL Prime Energy gas station on Central Street.
State police said in a statement a trooper “located a BMW in Byfield that had been stolen from a dealership early today. The same suspect in the theft is potentially responsible for a prior carjacking in Lowell. When officers approached the suspect in the vicinity of Prime Gas Station on Central Street in Byfield, a weapon or weapons were discharged.”
The man was taken by ambulance to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport about 7 p.m.
“Initial reports indicate that no police officers were injured,” the statement said.
Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said in an interview with WCVB-TV late Sunday that the 31-year-old unidentified suspect was shot when he rammed a police cruiser.
Officers gave the man medical aid before he was taken to Anna Jaques, where he later died, Blodgett said.
At the shooting scene, state police sport utility vehicles had blocked in the suspect’s vehicle at the gas pumps.
After the shooting, more than a dozen state and Newbury police cars lined Central Street and were parked on the gas station property as troopers and local police inspected the dark BMW SUV, which had its driver’s door open.
Clothes and other items could be seen on the ground next to the SUV. Both driveways of the Prime station were blocked with tape as uniformed and plainclothes officers ducked under the tape to join the investigation.
Police at the gas station would not discuss any details. State police said in the press release “the investigation into this incident is at a very early stage. We will release more information when we have it.”