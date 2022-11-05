The stocks of three junior lithium explorers tumbled after Canada’s government ordered their Chinese investors to divest under tougher foreign investment rules around the nation’s critical minerals sector.
Shares of Power Metals Corp. sunk as much as 21 percent on the TSX Venture Exchange in Toronto, its biggest intraday decline since April 2020. Ultra Lithium Inc. fell as much as 25 percent, while Lithium Chile Inc. slid as much as 10 percent before recovering.
The plunge came after Canada’s government said in a Wednesday statement that it ordered three Chinese firms to divest from the trio due to strengthened guidelines to protect the country’s minerals wealth. The decision comes as Canada, the U.S. and their allies are increasingly concerned about China’s dominance of metals that are the building blocks for a global push to transition to cleaner energy sources.
Sinomine (Hong Kong) Rare Metals Resources Co. Ltd. is required to divest in Vancouver-based Power Metals, while Zangge Mining Investment (Chengdu) Co. Ltd. was ordered to divest from Ultra Lithium, also based in Vancouver, and Chengze Lithium International Ltd. was told to exit from Calgary-based Lithium Chile, Canada’s federal government said in Wednesday’s statement.
Chinese companies are among the biggest investors in the global lithium industry and banning state-owned firms from financing projects will be felt throughout the industry, he said, adding that there hasn’t been little investment coming from Europe, the U.S. or Canada. Lithium Chile, which has a market value of $98 million, has exploration projects in Argentina and Chile.
The move follows updated guidelines from Canada’s government, which make it harder for foreign state-owned companies to pursue deals and investments that target critical minerals in the resource-rich country.
