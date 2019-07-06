Warnings that Southern California's July Fourth earthquake could be followed by a more intense seismic event came true Friday night.
A 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck at 8:19 p.m. local time about 125 miles northeast of Los Angeles, rattling a remote region that just a day earlier had already experienced one of the strongest tremors in years, stoking fears among Southern Californians that more could be on the way.
The epicenter was about 10 miles northeast of Ridgecrest, California, a city of 28,000 that had already declared a state of emergency after Thursday's 6.4-magnitude temblor.
No fatalities had been reported in Kern County, where Ridgecrest is located, county Fire Chief David Witt said in a Saturday morning briefing. The earthquakes had caused cracks in the roads and crews were inspecting buildings for any serious damage.
Initial reports indicated the damage was more significant than the previous earthquake, emergency officials said Friday. The earthquake caused multiple structure fires, thousands of power outages, road ruptures and water and gas leaks, county and state officials said.
"The shaking intensity was very significant," Mark Ghilarducci, director of the governor's Office of Emergency Services, said at a Friday evening news conference. More than 100 personnel from Los Angeles, Fresno, San Bernardino counties and elsewhere had been dispatched to the area to assist with cleanup, damage assessment, and medical emergencies, he said.
About 2,000 customers in Kern County and another 3,000 in San Bernardino and Inyo counties had initially lost power after the earthquake last night, but service had been restored to nearly all customers, Southern California Edison spokeswoman Sally Jeun said Saturday.
"We have crews distributed all over our service territory making assessments, making sure the system is safe, making repairs," she said.
Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake was "not mission capable until further notice," and nonessential personnel were authorized to evacuate to the surrounding area, the base announced on Facebook without providing further details on the damage sustained.
Friday night's earthquake was 11 times stronger than that original disturbance, and U.S. Geological Survey geophysicist Paul Caruso said that the region could expect to receive stronger aftershocks as a result. It was part of a "swarm" of earthquakes that had hit the region, located west of the Mojave Desert.
Because it was larger than the 6.4 earthquake that struck Thursday, Friday's quake would be considered the main shock, Caruso said.
Lucy Jones, a prominent California seismologist, tweeted that aftershocks in the 5- to 6-magnitude range could be expected, and the earthquake had a 1-in-20 chance of "being followed by something even bigger. "
She added that Searles Valley, the region of the epicenter, has a 1-in-10 chance of experiencing another Magnitude 7 event, but "that is a 9 in 10 chance that tonight's M7.1 was the largest. "
State authorities were already responding to assist in recovery from Thursday's quake in Kern County. On Saturday morning, California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for neighboring San Bernardino County, due to "widespread and significant damage," according to his proclamation.His office has requested a Presidential Emergency Declaration from the White House and FEMA for direct federal assistance for Ridgecrest and other impacted communities.
An early assessment from San Bernardino County Fire Department said that the earthquake caused homes to shift, foundations to crack, and gas leaks in some areas.
Friday's earthquake was felt strongly about 125 miles southwest in Los Angeles, where the event rattled fans and players at Dodger Stadium. "I thought I was trippin' for a second," Dodgers pitcher Kenley Jansen told the Los Angeles Times. "I thought, 'Am I trippin' or am I getting sick or something?' I ran into the training room [and asked], 'Did y'all feel same thing I'm feeling?' Next thing you know you see everything is shaking. Definitely not a fun moment. "
Meanwhile, the San Diego Padres's Eric Lauer kept pitching.
In addition to being shaken up by the quakes, some Los Angeles residents complained that they were not notified of the temblor by a new alert service meant to do just that.
The ShakeAlertLA app - part of a larger system built by USGS in collaboration with university partners and the states of California, Washington and Oregon and which went online Dec. 31 - was designed to send out messages when a "potentially damaging" level of shaking is expected in a certain area.
In Los Angeles, the app has yet to send out a single alert, and in the aftermath of the two large quakes residents took to social media to complain that the app was broken. City officials said the threshold for triggering alerts may have been set too high, and are considering notifying users of earthquakes of lower magnitude.
USGS scientist Robert de Groot said Los Angeles's system is currently set to send alerts at a level 5 on what's known as the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale. That's the level at which dishes break, and people are awoken. The recent large quakes were felt as more of a 4 when loose objects may fall off shelves, de Groot said. A 3 might be "back and forth rolling" that makes it hard to stand. Los Angeles is hoping to move its alert threshold to a 4.5.
The system is based on data collected by seismic monitors - which are still being set up and will eventually number 1,675 - buried along the western coast of the United States' earthquake hotspots.
The information is designed to trigger automated action such as slowing down trains or closing down valves, as well as to send alerts to the public to try to reduce injuries and save lives by letting people know when they should take protective action to "drop, cover and hold on."
"Reducing the alerting threshold to a lower shaking level has it's benefits and drawbacks," de Groot, who works out of the Pasadena office where the shake alert system is based, said. "This is something we have to be careful about. We don't want people to get three of those a day and at some point say 'Forget it. I'm not going to even look at my phone.'"
His own phone, which gets all alerts that is a 3.5 or above, he said, has been buzzing every couple of minutes since yesterday due to the aftershocks.