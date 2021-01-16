NEW YORK — A tandem MTA bus that veered off an overpass onto the Cross Bronx Expressway was finally removed from its precarious perch early Friday after spending hours overnight dangling over the road.
FDNY officials said it fell about 50 feet before hitting the ground, its descent slowed by an articulated connection to the rear section.
The bus was traveling down University Avenue just east of the Major Deegan Expressway in Highbridge around 11:10 p.m. Thursday when the front half of the bus veered to the edge of the overpass, busted through a metal gate and fell over the side.
Shocking photos and video on social media show the bus teetering over the overpass onto the Cross Bronx Expressway.
First responders had to juggle two emergency situations: the one on the overpass and the one on the highway, said FDNY Acting Battalion Chief Steven Moore.
“While responding to this incident, I began discussing the information we were receiving, picturing a bus hanging off the edge,” Moore wrote on Instagram. “#Rescue 3 began securing the bus up-top while #Engine 43 made their way around to begin treatment of the civilian patients.”
Eight patients were treated at the scene, FDNY Deputy Chief Paul Hopper said.
The bus driver suffered an injury to his jaw during the crash, officials said. The seven passengers injured in the crash complained of pain and bruising.
All of the patients were taken to Lincoln Hospital and St. Barnabas Hospital, officials said.