Of all the broad subjects that master documentarian Ken Burns has taken on in the past four decades, none of them seem harder to get one’s arms completely around than “Country Music,” the filmmaker’s eight-part, 16-hour paean to an art form so American that it resists (and sometimes resents) attempts to label it, classify it or scrutinize both its triumphs and shortcomings.
The intricacies of baseball, the enormity of World War II, the secrets of the Roosevelt family — by comparison, these were all easier and better-behaved subjects. For that matter, “Jazz,” a similar 10-episode effort by Burns in 2001 to let history tell the story of the ineffable, fit more neatly into his disciplined format. And 2017’s “The Vietnam War” took a touchy subject and conquered it with the sheer power of facts — wrestled down and beautifully arranged, then clarified with firsthand accounts. The work speaks for itself.
But country, with its many styles and pedigrees, is as wily and clever as its reputation. Here, the music must speak for itself, amid a history full of boasts and betrayals and an array of patron saints who are often revered for their sins.
There’s also a deep insecurity at the root of it — the prideful notion that country music is by and for people who were and still are judged and looked down upon as lower-class folk, rednecks and so on. Burns struggles to both address and ignore the chips on country’s shoulders, the bitterness that stoked the genre’s outlier creativity and inspired its rebellious streak.
Working with writer-producer Dayton Duncan and producer Julie Dunfey, Burns delivers an enlightening, educational and often emotionally stirring account of country’s essential evolution (still in progress), from traditional immigrant and church songs heard in the misty mountain hollers to a powerful, Nashville-centric industry that grew to favor predictable hits over authentic origins. I cried three times while making my way through it, moved by the music but also by the common thread of suffering that travels through those who create it.
“Country Music” (premiering Sunday and continuing through Sept. 25) is proof that Burns’ technique can eventually and accurately convey the basic truth about any subject. Fans of the music as well as newbies will learn quite a bit in the first couple of hours, as the film, which spans from the late 19th century to the mid-1990s, sorts through the origins of an elemental sound, which went by many names: “hillbilly songs,” “race records,” “old-time songs,” “folk music” and more.
“Those songs were captured, rather than written,” Rosanne Cash observes about the music’s earliest recordings. “They were in the hills like the rock formations.”
From such bedrock comes a commingling of cultures and an unevenly shared experience.
This involved both the embrace and exclusion of African American music and traditions by white musicians, and it’s here that “Country Music” makes the first of its occasional, cursory attempts to reckon with the genre’s racial divide — a fact as shameful and plain as the minstrelsy performed in country’s early radio shows, and then all the way up to the industry’s rejection this summer of Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road.” It’s the hit single of 2019, a song from a black rap artist that sought to broaden the genre, yet was shunned by country radio’s ruling order.
As a historical work, “Country Music” doesn’t get as far as “Old Town Road,” but it follows those old roads back a century to briefly describe the friction between white and black experiences of the music, along with the appropriation and morphing of certain styles. Such blending and borrowing is broadly dubbed here as “the rub,” amplified by the dawn of AM radio transmissions, which brought the nation’s first wave of popular hits.
Then and now, country music relies on its most lasting and familiar themes — that love often leads to heartbreak, cheatin’ and other drunken regrets; that Saturday night’s transgressions wind up in Sunday morning’s church pews. Along with redemption, country has a healthy yet depressing obsession with grief, loss and loneliness, drawing its strength from the power of family and the promise of an afterlife. (“Three chords and the truth,” still a prevailing description for country, is attributed to the late singer-songwriter Harlan Howard, who wrote or co-wrote many hits, including Patsy Cline’s “I Fall to Pieces.”)
With great care and reverence, “Country Music” recounts the establishment of country’s institutions, such as the rise of Nashville’s “Grand Ole Opry” show and other live broadcasts. The yodeling greatness of Jimmie Rodgers, whose oft-covered “Mule Skinner Blues” (first dubbed “Blue Yodel #8” when it was recorded in 1930) serves as one of “Country Music’s” two key refrains, the other being the Carter family’s hauntingly epochal “Can the Circle Be Unbroken (By and By),” their 1935 rework of the 1907 church hymn.
Further episodes attempt to weave country’s presence alongside American history as well as the country music community’s ability to remain apolitical and even decidedly insular, rejected by the cultural upper crust as a little too common, poor or unrefined. By the early 1970s, country music fans began to identify with President Richard Nixon’s concept of the “silent majority” — conservative, God-fearing Americans who are astonished and even repulsed by ... well, fill in the blanks: diversity, hippies, sissies, communists, elitism and other big-city stuff.
We also watch as country survives all-comers — jazz, swing, big bands, rock ‘n’ roll, the Beatles. Billboard magazine settled on a name for the genre (“country & western”) in 1949, which gave the industry a motive to refine itself for a mass market and gain some distance from folk and bluegrass.
“Country Music” will, for some viewers, serve as both introduction and image rehab; there is no way to watch it and not gain a finer regard for its poetic artistry and its role in the American story.
It’s also a wonder that anyone can agree what country music really is, given such a complex tangle of sounds. The more “Country Music’s” experts and practitioners talk about it, the more personal it becomes.
Where “Country Music” works best, of course, is on the emotional level. As daunting as it may seem to watch all 16 hours, the music is more than enough to carry a viewer enthusiastically along — and worth the time to do so. It will break you down and lift you up. The artistry will astonish and surprise you. When Rosanne Cash at last forgives her father, Johnny, for his failings, there is a remarkable sense of release.
On that note, hardly an episode of “Country Music” passed where I did not find myself thinking of my late father. One hallmark of his midlife crisis in the early ‘80s (besides, as Tammy Wynette once sang it, the D-I-V-O-R-C-E) included his resolute return to his country-boy, Oklahoma roots — especially as conveyed by what was playing on the FM radio in his truck, where he found a powerful relatability in what Nashville was serving: the cheatin’ hearts, the carousin’ with Waylon and Willie and the boys; the outlaw sensibility, the high-lonesome independent streak.
As a teenager trying to wrest the dial back to the rock and new-wave stations, it was my great failing to hear the twang but not the solace. I hear it now, of course, in bits and pieces, and regrettably too late. It’s a feeling that’s sort of like a country song itself, with the circle unbroken and no storyteller ever so lost as to fall beyond redemption.