NEW YORK — The show won’t go on along the Great White Way until the middle of 2021 — at the earliest.
Ticket sales for Broadway performances in the city were suspended through May 30, 2021, extending the Theater District shutdown into a second year, the Broadway League announced Friday.
The performances were first closed back on March 12, when New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a ban of gatherings of 500 people or more.
“With nearly 97,000 workers who rely on Broadway for their livelihood and an annual economic impact of $14.8 billion to the city, our membership is committed to reopening as soon as conditions permit us to do so,” said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League.
“We are working tirelessly with multiple partners on sustaining the industry once we raise our curtains again.”
According to a news release, anyone holding tickets for shows scheduled through May 30, 2021, should contact their point of purchase for details on exchanges and refunds.
The timetable for a return to Broadway’s stage remains uncertain. At the time of the shutdown, there were 31 productions up and running — including eight new shows in previews and another eight in rehearsals.
— New York Daily News