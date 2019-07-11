DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Three Iranian vessels attempted to stop a British tanker traveling through the Strait of Hormuz, Britain saidtoday, in the latest escalation between Iran and Western powers in recent weeks.
A British navy ship, HMS Montrose, “was forced to position herself between the Iranian vessels and British Heritage and issue to verbal warnings to the Iranian vessels, which then turned away,” the British government said in a statement.
“We are concerned by this action and continue to urge the Iranian authorities to de-escalate the situation in the region,” the statement said.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps denied today that it was involved in challenging the British tanker, which is operated by the London-based oil and gas company BP, saying in a statement carried by Iranian news outlets that there had been no confrontations with foreign vessels in the past 24 hours.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif dismissed the British claims as “worthless” and said they were aimed at creating tensions with Iran, the Fars news agency reported.
Iran had previously warned Britain of “consequences” for seizing the Grace 1 Iranian supertanker in the Mediterranean off the coast of Gibraltar last week, a move it denounced as “an act of piracy.”
That vessel was carrying oil to Syria in violation of European Union sanctions, Britain said.
The incident today added to weeks of tension in the Persian Gulf region — including the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway for global oil shipments — and over Iran’s nuclear energy program.
This week Iran began enriching uranium beyond the limit set by its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, part of a broader strategy to compel European nations to reset the terms of the agreement, which curbed Iran’s atomic energy activities in exchange for major sanctions relief.
The United States abandoned the pact last year and reimposed sanctions in the fall.
In May and June, the United States blamed a series of attacks on six commercial vessels near the Strait of Hormuz on Iran — charges Iranian officials deny. Iran then shot down a U.S. Navy spy drone in the area, a move that nearly drew a U.S. military counterstrike.