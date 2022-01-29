Julia Enright of Ashburnham, Mass., was found guilty of killing Brandon Chicklis of Westminster, and dumping his body in Rindge in 2018. This week, her boyfriend Jonathan Lind was indicted as an accessory in the case.
Jonathan Lind, whose girlfriend Julia Enright was found guilty on Nov. 29 of stabbing Brandon Chicklis to death in a treehouse, was indicted by a Worcester County (Mass.) Grand Jury Thursday on four charges in connection to the death of Chicklis, Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.’s office announced.
The grand jury indicted Lind on charges including conveying a human body, accessory after the fact to murder, misleading a grand jury and perjury, according to the DA’s office.
The 26-year-old was arrested on Dec. 10, 2021, by Massachusetts State Police detectives and Ashburnham police on charges related to the murder of Chicklis. He was arraigned in Winchendon District Court and held on $25,000 cash bail, which was later reduced to $7,500 by a Worcester Superior Court judge, according to officials.
On Nov. 29, a jury found 24-year-old Enright guilty of second-degree murder in the stabbing of Chicklis.
After the verdict was read, Early told reporters outside the courthouse his office was reviewing evidence for the potential prosecution of a co-defendant.
On the stand during trial, Enright said Lind helped her dispose of Chicklis’ body in New Hampshire on June 23, 2018.
Prosecutors said Enright killed Chicklis, 20, as a surprise gift for Lind.
Enright’s defense attorney, however, said his client was raped by Chicklis and she stabbed him in self-defense.
Enright is currently scheduled for a sentencing hearing on March 4.
According to the DA’s office, Thursday’s indictment moved Lind’s case to Worcester Superior Court. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 15