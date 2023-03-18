The rapid and continuing growth of the $270 billion bottled water industry is undermining international development goals to provide universal access to safe drinking water, according to a new report by the United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment and Health, a think tank.
The bottled water industry grew by 73 percent between 2010 and 2020 and is set to double again to $500 billion by 2030, according to the report released Thursday, which is based on an analysis of literature and data from 109 countries. It comes out the week before World Water Day (March 22) and the convening of a conference on water in New York City.
The U.N. in 2015 adopted a set of Sustainable Development Goals, one of which is to provide universal access to safe drinking water. As of 2020, it estimated that 2 billion people across the globe still lacked safely managed drinking water.
The authors find that the growth of the bottled water industry is slowing progress to goals by “distracting from development efforts and redirecting attention to a less reliable and less affordable option.”
Zeineb Bouhlel, the lead author, said in a statement that companies selling water also use marketing to undermine faith in pubic systems.
