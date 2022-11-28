BOSTON — Massachusetts librarians are fielding a dramatic uptick in the number of book “challenges” from parents and outside groups who are upset about what they view as inappropriate content on sexuality and racism for younger readers.
A recent survey conducted by the Massachusetts Library Association found that informal challenges, disruptions and objections “quadrupled” between 2021 and 2022.
More than 100 libraries that responded to the group’s annual survey reported at least 78 book challenges so far this year — up from only 20 last year.
Among the top titles identified in challenges were LGBTQ and gender themed works, according to the association, including “It Feels Good to Be Yourself” by Theresa Thorn, “Jay’s Gay Agenda” by Jason June and “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe.
To be sure, the survey only covered a fraction of the estimated 1,600 libraries in the state. Details about the number of books that are challenged — or whether the efforts are successful — remain anecdotal, but the group said librarians are on the front lines of a simmering battle over what they view as censorship.
Andrea Fiorillo, chairwoman of the association’s Intellectual Freedom/Social Responsibility Committee, said school and public libraries provide access to a “wide variety of ideas and content” for their communities, including LGBTQ issues. She said those “voices shouldn’t be silenced” just because some object to them.
“We encourage readers and parents to make up their own minds about what is acceptable for themselves and their families,” said Fiorillo, a Reading librarian. “Reading is one means of understanding complex issues. Censoring books does not make complex or controversial issues disappear.”
Locally, the fights are playing out in schools and public libraries with parents and conservative groups pushing for the materials to be removed.
In Newburyport, a group of parents are seeking the removal of several books at the middle and high school libraries, including “This Book is Gay” by Juno Dawson and “Flamer” by Mike Curato, both of which include graphic descriptions of sexual activity.
Members of the group, Citizens for Responsible Education, say they are pushing back against what they see as an inappropriate focus on social issues and emotional learning over a traditional education, and the introduction of sexually explicit books in middle and high school libraries.
Mike Brennan, a father of six from Newburyport and member of the group, said the campaign is part of a broader effort to push back against the introduction of controversial material on race and sexuality in school curriculums.
“Political viewpoints seem to be infiltrating the schools,” he said. “We’re trying to protect our kids from being indoctrinated.”
Parents say efforts to educate others about their concerns are often met with resistance — and demonization — from LGBTQ groups, school administrators and even some elected officials.
“If you question what the establishment determines is appropriate, you just get ignored,” Brennan said.
Newburyport School Superintendent Sean Gallagher has defended the district’s policies and points out that school textbooks and sexual education curriculum are based on state standards that are thoroughly vetted.
“The standards we cover have been clearly articulated by a state whose schools consistently rank number one in the country,” he said in a recent statement. “And our teaching methods are based on well-documented best practices that point to the importance of healthy relationships and a positive school climate on student academic achievement.”
Massachusetts isn’t the only state wrestling with the issue, according to the American Library Association, which says the number of challenged book has skyrocketed nationwide in recent years.
Between 2020 and 2021, documented book challenges rose from 273 to 1,597 — a more than 400 percent increase, according to the association.
As of Aug. 31, the association reports 1,651 unique titles have been challenged this year.
In New Hampshire, Republican-stoked concerns about the teaching of critical race theory, prompted the state Legislature to approve a 2021 ban on the teaching of “divisive concepts” as part of the two-year state budget.
The law, signed by Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, prohibits teaching or the use of textbooks about systemic racism, sexism and other forms of discrimination in public schools and state-funded programs.
Supporters of the “Right to Freedom from Discrimination and Public Workplaces and Education” law argue that it will strengthen the state’s anti-discrimination laws and improve race relations.
The law allows disciplinary action to be taken against educators who violate the policy, and encourages parents to file complaints about “inappropriate” teachings or books in classrooms and school libraries.
The policy mirrors an executive order issued in 2020 by then-President Donald Trump in response to fears about the teaching of critical race theory. It was rescinded by President Joe Biden, a Democrat.
But the new policy has prompted a backlash from educators and social justice groups who say it sets back efforts to eliminate discrimination and improve diversity and inclusion in public school curriculums.
“This unconstitutionally vague law disallows students from receiving the inclusive, complete education they deserve, and from having important conversations on race, gender, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity in the classroom,” said Gilles Bissonnette, legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire. “It is an attack on educators who are simply doing their job.”
The ACLU and the National Education Association filed a lawsuit in federal court asking a judge to overturn the law. The outcome of the case, and a similar one filed by another teachers’ union, is still pending.
Lawyers for the plaintiffs argue that the policy is “discriminatory” as well as “confusing and ambiguous” and claim it would result in censorship in school classrooms and libraries.
Teachers unions allege the new law has also increased the possibility of violence against educators and administrators.
They point to an extremist group, Moms for Liberty, which posted a $500 “bounty” on social media for parents who file complaints against teachers who violate the new law or distribute textbooks that teach “divisive concepts.”
