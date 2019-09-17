CHARIKAR, Afghanistan — A blast targeting a campaign rally held by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani today killed 24 but left the country’s leader unharmed, according to Afghan officials.
Shortly afterward the Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement, saying the bombing struck “a rally for the fake presidential election” and that Afghans had been warned to stay away from campaign rallies and other election events.
Thousands of Afghans had packed into the open airfield in a police training compound in the country’s northern Parwan province this morning when the suicide bomber struck just outside.
Qasim Sangin, head of the Parwan province health department said 32 were also wounded in the attack and women and children were among the dead.
The blast occurred just moments after Ghani arrived at the venue, and even though the explosion was audible, the campaign event continued undeterred. Ghani delivered a boilerplate stump speech praising local leadership to the crowd.
Wahida Shahkar, the spokeswoman for the provincial governor in Parwan said the blast was carried out by a suicide bomber driving a motorcycle.
Presidential elections in Afghanistan are scheduled for the end of the month after the failure of peace talks with the militant Taliban group. American and Taliban negotiators appeared close to a deal earlier this month after lengthy, largely secret negotiations, but the talks were abruptly called off by President Trump.
The Taliban in turn pledged stepped up violence and have said they plan to derail the election.
Despite security concerns, Ghani has held a series of large campaign rallies across the country in recent weeks without incident. Today’s rally, as with others, was held amid tight security with all attendees subjected to multiple searches. However few of the more than a dozen other candidates have held similarly large scale events due to security concerns.
In July, Ghani’s running mate Amrullah Saleh barely escaped with his life when an attack on his office in Kabul left 20 people dead and 50 injured.
Also today a blast occurred outside the compound housing the United States Embassy in Kabul, according to a Ministry of Interior statement that did not include information regarding casualties. The Taliban claimed responsibility for this attack as well.
Ghani’s government has emphasized security as Afghans prepare to head to the polls later this month. Some 72,000 security forces have been deployed to protect the vote and more than 2,000 polling stations will be closed on election day due to inadequate security.
Afghanistan’s presidential elections have already been delayed twice due to security concerns.
“People are afraid to go to the rallies because of suicide bombers,” said Taj Mohammed Sadeqi, 60, a resident of Parwan and a shopkeeper. “Peace is more important that a presidential election. Ghani as not even been able to secure his own elections rally.”