NEW YORK — Michael Bloomberg is taking his first official step toward running for president in 2020.
The billionaire ex-mayor, who has flirted with a White House bid for months, was filing paperwork Friday to qualify for Alabama’s Democratic presidential primary, signaling he’s about to jump into the 2020 race, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
While the sources stressed he hasn’t completely made up his mind, Bloomberg has dispatched staffers to Alabama this week to gather signatures in order to make it onto the Yellowhammer State’s primary ballot, a former Bloomberg administration official told The New York Daily News Thursday.
“They’ve totally geared up over the last few days and they’re doing round the clock meetings,” the official said.
Alabama’s primary isn’t until March, but the state has a Friday deadline to qualify for the ballot. A candidate needs 500 signatures to qualify.
The former administration official said Bloomberg “appears enthusiastic” about a 2020 bid.
Top Bloomberg adviser Howard Wolfson claimed his billionaire boss is the ideal candidate to “take the fight to Trump and win.”
“We now need to finish the job and ensure that Trump is defeated,” Wolfson said in a statement, “but Mike is increasingly concerned that the current field of candidates is not well positioned to do that.”
Wolfson added, “If Mike runs he would offer a new choice to Democrats built on a unique record running America’s biggest city, building a business from scratch and taking on some of America’s toughest challenges as a high-impact philanthropist.”
It is still possible that Bloomberg would not ultimately enter the race, but he is taking steps to ensure he will be on the ballot. New Hampshire’s deadline is Nov. 15.
The Democratic field has winnowed recently from two dozen to 16, but Bloomberg’s decision could also open the door to other announcements. Former attorney general Eric Holder Jr. has not ruled out a possible entry, nor has the party’s 2016 nominee, Hillary Clinton. Oprah Winfrey, an early backer of Barack Obama, has repeatedly begged Disney chief executive Bob Iger to jump into the race, but he has so far been unwilling.
Bloomberg is the second billionaire to reverse an earlier decision. Democrat Tom Steyer had initially decided against running but recently joined the field.
(The Washington Post contributed to this report.)