Billionaire Robert F. Smith has been hailed as a brilliant investor who built Vista Equity Partners into a private equity powerhouse and a generous philanthropist lauded for paying off the student debt of Morehouse College’s entire graduating class last year.
But federal prosecutors undercut that image on Thursday, saying Smith concealed income and evaded taxes for 15 years by using foreign trusts, corporations and bank accounts to cheat the Internal Revenue Service.
Smith, 57, avoided prosecution only by cooperating in a case against Robert Brockman, a Houston businessman accused Thursday of using a web of Caribbean entities to hide $2 billion in income in what prosecutors called the largest U.S. tax case ever against an individual.
“Smith committed serious crimes, but he also agreed to cooperate,” said David Anderson, the U.S. attorney in San Francisco. “Smith’s agreement to cooperate has put him on a path away from indictment.”
Smith signed a non-prosecution agreement in which he admitted he repeatedly made false filings with the IRS, even after he attempted to enter an amnesty program in 2014. He agreed to pay more than $139 million in back taxes, interest and penalties after a four-year investigation first reported by Bloomberg News. He will cooperate for five years.
Beyond paying $139 million, Smith agreed to abandon refund claims of $182 million based on charitable deductions filed in 2018 and 2019.
— Bloomberg News