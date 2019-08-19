State Rep. Renny Cushing plans to introduce legislation that will require the manufactures of all bottled water sold in the state to include information on the bottle about what’s inside.
Cushing, D-Hampton, said if his bill is passed into law it “will require labeling on all bottled water that’s sold in the state to list the amount of PFAS, arsenic and MTBE found in the water,” Cushing said in an interview.
they’re buying,” he added.
The legislation is aimed at “forcing people who want to sell bottled water in New Hampshire to test the water and then label the water in terms of PFAS, arsenic and MTBE,” he said.
The state Department of Environmental Services recently established much stricter water-quality standards for PFAS than the Environmental Protection Agency’s health advisory of 70 parts per trillion for perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS).
The standards the state will put into effect for municipal water systems on Oct. 1 is 12 parts per trillion(ppt) for PFOA, 15 ppt for PFOS, 18 ppt for perfluorohexanesulfonic acid (PFHxs) and 11 ppt for perfluorononanoic acid (PFNA).
Because of those new standards, DES “anticipated we would get a lot of questions about bottled water,” James Martin, spokesperson for DES, said this week.
So they decided to test 20 different brands of bottled water sold in Southern New Hampshire, Martin said.
— Foster’s Daily Democrat