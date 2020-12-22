Jill Biden got vaccinated for COVID-19 Monday — and her husband, Joe, was right behind her.
The future first couple got their first doses of the coronavirus vaccine as they joined a growing list of leaders getting the jab in an effort to convince the American public the inoculations are safe.
President-elect Joe Biden rolled up his sleeve and didn’t even flinch as a nurse practitioner gave him the shot in the left arm at Christiana Hospital in Newark, Del. “People should be ready to get the vaccine when it’s available,” Biden said.
