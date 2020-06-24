NEW YORK — Joe Biden breezed to victory in New York’s Democratic presidential primary Tuesday, a symbolic feat for the presumptive nominee that adds to his momentum ahead of the party’s nominating convention this summer.
Biden, the only candidate left in the Democratic race, was crowned the winner almost immediately after polls closed in the Empire State at 9 p.m. Eastern time, with early results showing him trouncing Bernie Sanders by more than 40 percent of the vote.
Biden didn’t immediately react to the results.
Earlier in the day, as New Yorkers headed to polling locations across the state, the former vice president tweeted: “The American people are tough, resilient, and always full of hope. There’s not a single thing we can’t do if we do it together.”
Biden effectively became the party’s nominee after Sanders dropped out of the race in April.
