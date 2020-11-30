President-elect Joe Biden sustained a sprained right foot with “no obvious fracture” evident from an initial X-ray, after being injured while playing with Major, one of his dogs.
Biden will get an additional CT scan for more detailed imaging, Dr. Kevin O’Connor said after treating Biden at Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists in Newark on Sunday.
The incident occurred Saturday while Biden was spending Thanksgiving weekend with his family in Rehoboth Beach, Del., where they have a vacation home.
Biden’s transition team issued a statement earlier saying he would see an orthopedist on Sunday “out of an abundance of caution.”
Biden, 78, is set to be become the 46th president on Jan. 20. The Bidens have two German shepherds, Champ and Major, and told CBS News they also plan to acquire a cat.
Major was adopted by the Bidens from the Delaware Humane Association in 2018 and is set to become the first shelter dog to live in the White House.
— Bloomberg News