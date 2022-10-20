Biden

President Joe Biden replies to questions from the media after delivering remarks at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

 Yuri Gripas / Abaca Press/TNS

President Joe Biden announced the drawdown of an additional 15 million barrels of oil from U.S. emergency reserves, as well as what he called a “ready and release plan” aimed at driving down gasoline prices.






