WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Friday nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court in a history-making choice that would make her the first Black woman to ascend to the nation’s highest court.
“For too long, our courts haven’t looked like America,” the president said Friday, announcing the nomination at the White House with Jackson and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Jackson, 51, a U.S. appeals court judge in Washington, D.C., had been the front-runner for the Supreme Court seat ever since Justice Stephen G. Breyer, 83, announced last month he was retiring.
The court has had only two Black justices: Thurgood Marshall, a civil rights pioneer and leading liberal, served from 1967 to 1991. He in turn was replaced by Justice Clarence Thomas, who has been the court’s most conservative jurist since then.
Jackson’s appointment could add a strong, progressive voice to the court for decades to come, but it would not alter the court’s current ideological balance, which now has a strong conservative majority of six Republican-appointed justices.
Jackson served eight years as a federal district judge handling trials in Washington before being confirmed last year to the U.S. Court of Appeals by a vote of 53-44, receiving three Republican votes.
That bipartisan support is expected to help ease her confirmation in a Senate currently split 50-50.
Republicans voiced skepticism Friday about Jackson, calling her a favorite of the far left. But they acknowledged that Democrats likely have the votes to confirm her.
The appeals court mostly decides regulatory disputes, so Jackson does not have a track record of rulings or other writings on controversies such as abortion, guns or religion.
Since her high school days in Miami, Jackson has won friends and admirers for her intellect, character and personal warmth, and she earned academic honors at Harvard University and Harvard Law School.
In the years since, she has had a broad array of legal experiences, including serving as a federal public defender, a U.S. Sentencing Commission official, and a law clerk at three courts, including for Breyer at the Supreme Court.
In her remarks at the White House, Jackson focused on her family and faith. She said her parents, who began as schoolteachers in Miami, have been married for 54 years.
She said her first glimpse of the law came when her father was studying law at the kitchen table. He not only earned his law degree, but became the chief attorney for the Miami-Dade school board. Her mother became the principal of Miami’s high school for the arts.
She said her young brother was a police detective in Baltimore who volunteered to join the Army for two tours of duty in the Mideast. Her husband is Dr. Patrick Jackson, a cancer surgeon in Washington. The couple has two daughters, Talia and Leila.
Jackson also paid tribute to Judge Constance Baker Motley, a civil rights lawyer who was the first Black woman appointed to be a federal judge. She said they were born on the same day 49 years apart.
“Today, I proudly stand on Judge Motley’s shoulders, sharing not only her birthday, but also her steadfast and courageous commitment to equal justice under law.”
Progressive groups hailed the nomination.
“On the federal bench, she has shown her commitment to upholding laws that protect people with disabilities, workers, immigrants and freedom of speech,” said Ben Jealous, president of People for the American Way. “As a former public defender, she brings to the Supreme Court the perspective of someone who has seen the justice system through the eyes of our society’s most vulnerable.”
Advocates for civil rights, workers rights, gay rights and environmental protection said they were enthused by Biden’s choice.
“Her historic nomination promises an end to the erasure of Black women from our most sacred legal institutions,” said Fatima Goss Graves, president of the National Women’s Law Center.
While anti-abortion advocates said they would oppose the nomination, the president of the Center for Reproductive Rights, a leading abortion-rights advocacy group, stopped short of fully endorsing her.
“Judge Jackson has not ruled on any cases that directly address abortion rights,” and her legal record “provides minimal insight” into her views, said Nancy Northup, the president of the Center for Reproductive Rights. “We will look forward to hearing her testimony ... to learn more about her views on ... reproductive health care.”
For the past 35 years, the divide over abortion and the Roe v. Wade decision has loomed large in Senate battles over Supreme Court nominees, especially when a new justice could shift the ideological balance.
It’s not clear abortion will be central to Jackson’s confirmation process, however. If confirmed, Jackson could join two other liberal justices to uphold abortion rights. But she would join a court with six conservatives who are expected to either strictly limit the right to abortion or to overturn Roe v. Wade entirely by this summer.
But if Jackson joins the court, she will likely arrive in time to take part in two key cases involving the role of race.
The justices will decide next term whether to restrict or outlaw affirmative action policies at colleges and universities that use race as a factor in admissions. The court voted to hear challenges to the policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina.
They will also reconsider the use of race to draw districts that are likely to elect a Black or Latino candidate. Since the 1980s, the Voting Rights Act has been understood to require that states ensure, where possible, that racial and ethnic minorities have an equal opportunity to “elect representatives of their choice.”
But Alabama’s attorney general argued that doing so requires too much emphasis on race, and the high court voted to hear his claim in the case of Merrill v. Milligan.
In a potential preview of how Republicans plan to message against Jackson, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., described her as “the favored choice of far-left dark-money groups,” and the Republican National Committee labeled her “a radical, left-wing activist.”
Senate Democrats have countered that Jackson is extraordinarily qualified and have pledged to pursue her nomination in a quick, fair process.
“Once the president sends Judge Jackson’s nomination to the Senate, Senate Democrats will work to ensure a fair, timely and expeditious process — fair to the nominee, to the Senate and to the American public,” Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a statement.
Breyer said he expected to retire when the court hands down all of its decisions for this term, which usually comes by the end of June. Senate Democrats said they would move forward to confirm Jackson over the next month so she could be sworn in as soon as Breyer departs.
Biden had long promised to select a Black woman for the high court. Jackson was well known and highly regarded in the Obama White House, and her name was mentioned as a possible nominee after Justice Antonin Scalia died suddenly in 2016. That ill-fated nomination went instead to Judge Merrick Garland, who was denied even a hearing by Senate Republicans.Soon after Biden moved into the White House, Jackson was nominated to move up to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, which has often been a stepping stone to the high court, including for Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett M. Kavanaugh.
Two other finalists for the seat were California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger, 45, and J. Michelle Childs, a federal district judge in South Carolina.