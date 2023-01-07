20230107-NWS-Jan 6

President Joe Biden awards the Presidential Citizens Medal to U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick, whose parents Charles, right, and Gladys, left, Sicknick accept on his behalf, during a ceremony marking the second anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Friday.

 MANDEL NGAN / AFP via Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden marked two years since the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by honoring the work of police officers who defended the building and state officials who resisted efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

