WASHINGTON — Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden said he waited more than two weeks to apologize for comments about segregationist senators because he hadn’t had a chance to do so, even though the delay kept the controversy alive and might have cost him in some polls.
The former vice president addressed the issue directly on Saturday because it was “the first opportunity I had to do it in a fulsome way,” he told reporters Sunday, explaining that he wanted to speak in South Carolina — where blacks account for 60 percent of the Democratic primary electorate — and in front of “an audience that in fact would be the most likely to have been offended by what was said.”
“If any comments I made were taken in a way that people took offense from them, then I am truly sorry for that. That was not my intention,” Biden said Sunday, echoing his remarks to a predominantly African-American crowd in Sumter a day earlier when he said he was “sorry for the pain and misconception I may have caused.”
Black voters account for about a fifth of the Democratic vote, and the South Carolina primary in February is the first next year with a predominantly black electorate. The controversy erupted in mid-June after Biden recalled his Senate interactions with two prominent advocates of segregation, triggering criticism from two black rivals for the presidency, Kamala Harris and Cory Booker.
“He says he’s sorry, I’m going to take him at his word,” Harris, a California Senator, told reporters Sunday in Hartsville, S.C. “But again, that doesn’t address the issue of busing in America.”