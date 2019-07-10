Joe Biden on Tuesday reported earning $15.6 million in family income over the past two years, making him the highest earner among the top competitors for the Democratic presidential nomination.
Most of the former vice president’s income — which totaled $11 million in 2017 and $4.6 million in 2018 — came from book payments and speaking fees, according to newly released tax returns and financial disclosure forms required of federal office-seekers.
All told, the Bidens made nearly five times more in the past two years than the next-highest earner, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., who with her husband earned $3.3 million. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., each took in about $1.7 million in family income.
The amount of wealth — with Biden at the top — comes amid a campaign that features a strong current of economic populism, with Sanders and Warren in particular making a case that the economy is rigged in favor of the rich.
The tax returns and financial disclosure statements Biden released Tuesday provided the first picture of the wealth he has accumulated since leaving a 44-year career in government.
A regular theme of his presidential campaign has been the fact that he was often the poorest member of the U.S. Senate during his tenure there, as determined by disclosure forms. For at least a decade, Biden repeatedly has described himself as “Middle Class Joe.”
His supporters argue that his hardscrabble upbringing in a middle class home in Scranton, Pennsylvania, still influences how he sees himself.
But since leaving office, he has benefited from an explosion of wealth, largely through book deals and speaking fees. He gave 49 speeches, according to the new filings, with fees as high as $234,000. His speaking fees and book payments amounted to $10 million in 2017 and $3.2 million in 2018.
Biden was also a professor at the University of Pennsylvania, where he was paid $371,159 in 2017 and $405,368 in 2018.
Jill Biden, his wife, delivered 18 speeches that were noted in the financial disclosure forms, for which she earned more than $700,000. She also received a salary of more than $90,000 annually for her work as a professor at Northern Virginia Community College.
The Washington Post detailed last month how Biden’s standard of living has been enhanced since he left office in January 2017.
He has purchased a $2.7 million, 4,800-square-foot vacation house near the water in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, to go along with his primary residence, the nearly 7,000-square-foot lakeside home he built more than two decades ago in Wilmington.
Biden didn’t list a mortgage on his vacation home, an indication that he had paid off the $2.7 million residence in full. His 2017 tax returns showed that the couple took in $11,319 in rental income. That stemmed from an arrangement by which the Secret Service continued paying rent for a cottage on the property until his protection ended in mid-2017.
Biden also has been renting a 12,000-square-foot home in McLean, Virginia, that has five bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, marble fireplaces, a gym and a sauna. Biden’s campaign has declined to disclose details about the financial arrangement for the home, which is owned by Mark Ein, a well-connected, politically active donor who owns the Washington Kastles tennis team, Washington City Paper, and Kastle Systems, which handles security systems for commercial office buildings.
Biden’s campaign would only say the former vice president was paying “substantial monthly rent.” Zillow, the real estate site, estimates monthly rent for the home to be nearly $20,000.
Because he does not own the home, Biden did not have to disclose details about it in his financial disclosure forms or tax filings.
Biden now has almost no debts listed. The only outstanding debts were loans against the cash value of life insurance policies, which Biden took out in 1983 and were valued at $15,000 to $50,000; and a line of credit, originally co-signed with his sons in 1989 for college expenses, that has been renewed every two years.
Biden’s assets have not increased as dramatically as his income. He has few large investments, but he lists several bank accounts with significant cash in them. Two hold up to $250,000, and one holds up to $500,000.
With the release on Tuesday, Biden has now made public 21 years of his tax returns, more than any other candidate.
President Donald Trump has yet to release any of his tax returns despite an earlier promise to do so.