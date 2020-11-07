PHILADELPHIA — Joe Biden stood just shy of the White House on Friday after pulling ahead in Pennsylvania and Georgia, two hard-fought states that offer the electoral votes he needs to cap his decades-long quest to be president.
The Democrat delivered a speech to the nation late Friday night from Wilmington, Del., Biden’s hometown, in what aides had said would likely not be a formal declaration of victory — something he has studiously avoided.
Biden, making his third try for president, has secured 264 of the 270 electoral votes needed to win, a count that includes Arizona, where The Associated Press has declared him the victor but the tally continues in a close race. He also leads in Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania, which offer a combined 42 electoral votes.
But President Donald Trump showed no signs of acknowledging defeat.
“Joe Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the President. I could make that claim also,” tweeted the president, who did exactly that in the early hours Wednesday. “Legal proceedings are just now beginning!”
Republican lawyers went to the Supreme Court seeking an order that would “segregate” late-arriving mail ballots and prevent them from being counted, even though Pennsylvania’s secretary of state had already issued an order to do that. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito granted that order Friday night (see page B5). Either way, those ballots were not likely to change the outcome.
Pennsylvania still has tens of thousands of ballots left to count, but the bulk of them come from parts of the state that heavily favored Biden, making it unlikely Trump will reclaim the lead.
Other key states were still counting as well.
In Georgia, where Biden was ahead by just over 4,000 votes out of nearly 5 million cast, election officials said there would probably be a recount.
“Where are the missing military ballots in Georgia?” Trump demanded on Twitter. “What happened to them?”
In Georgia, a state official answered: There are no missing military ballots. They’re being counted.
The vote counting continued a third post-election day despite the Trump campaign’s multiple legal maneuvers and the president’s baseless claims of vote fraud.
Many in his own party cast doubt on those efforts.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R- Ky., on Friday morning issued a carefully worded statement on Twitter that did not openly challenge Trump, but fell short of a full-throated endorsement.
“Here’s how this must work in our great country: Every legal vote should be counted,” McConnell said. “Any illegally-submitted ballots must not. All sides must get to observe the process. And the courts are here to apply the laws & resolve disputes. That’s how Americans’ votes decide the result.”
Republican Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey, in an interview on CBS, defended the integrity of his state’s vote count.
“I am not aware of any significant fraud, any significant wrongdoing,” said Toomey. “If it’s happened, then the evidence needs to come out, we need to go to court, we need to punish the wrongdoers, we need to redress whatever went wrong. But I’m not aware of any such evidence.”
Philadelphia’s mayor on Friday pushed back more emphatically.
“I think what the president needs to do is, frankly, put his big-boy pants on,” Mayor Jim Kenney said at a news briefing at the city’s ballot counting center. “He needs to acknowledge the fact that he lost, and he needs to congratulate the winner, just as Jimmy Carter did, just as George H.W. Bush did and, frankly, just as Al Gore did, and stop this and let us move forward as a country.”
Hundreds of police officers stood guard in Philadelphia as scores of anti-Trump protesters gathered outside the convention center where election workers were counting ballots. A white “Count Every Vote” banner spanned the street in front of the Reading Terminal Market.
With roughly 40,000 remaining ballots to be counted, the city’s voters have favored Biden over Trump, 80 percent to 18 percent, more than enough to compensate for Trump’s strong support in rural and exurban areas. Mail-in ballots have skewed even more in Biden’s favor: 92 percent for the former vice president and 8 percent for Trump.
The count was a slow process, with each ballot needing to be removed from two envelopes, unfolded and scanned, and the eligibility of every voter checked.
In many states, those preliminary steps are done before Election Day, but in Pennsylvania, Republican legislators blocked efforts to change the law to allow processing of the ballots in advance, setting the stage for the long count Trump and his supporters are now attacking.
Justin Clark, Trump’s deputy campaign manager, claimed Democrats were blocking the president’s observers and counting ballots “with zero transparency.” But Al Schmidt, the Republican on the three-member Philadelphia election commission, told CNN on Friday that Republican observers had been there nonstop.
On Thursday, Biden made at brief appearance in Wilmington, expressing confidence that he and Harris would prevail. He called for calm.
“The process is working,” Biden said. “The count is being completed, and we’ll know very soon.”
A subdued Trump responded hours later at the White House, where he renewed accusations of voter fraud without offering any evidence.
“If you count the legal votes, I easily win,” he said. “If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us.”
Protesters supporting both candidates have been gathering outside locations where vote counting was underway. There were demonstrations and counterdemonstrations across the country.
But the wreckage and ruin that many feared has not materialized. Instead, there was the quiet but deliberate work of whittling down mountains of mail-in ballots.
Biden had urged his supporters to vote before Election Day, to avoid the risk of crowding into polling places amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Trump discouraged his backers from mailing their votes, urging them to show up on Tuesday. In many states, those ballots were counted first, which is why the president jumped out to an early lead in contests that have since moved Biden’s way.
With some exceptions — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California and Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina among them — many top Republicans stayed silent or condemned Trump’s false claims. That left it mostly to the president’s die-hard supporters and commentators on Fox News, talk radio and other sympathetic outlets to make his case.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who briefly considered challenging Trump in the Republican primaries, was blunt in his criticism.
“There is no defense for the President’s comments tonight undermining our Democratic process,” he tweeted Thursday. “America is counting the votes, and we must respect the results as we always have before. No election or person is more important than our Democracy.”
Even Sean Spicer, who as White House press secretary fiercely defended the president and his prevarications, said in a SiriusXM interview that he had seen no evidence of mass fraud.
“You can’t just throw a term out there without being specific,” he said.