The Biden administration said Friday federal relief funds could replace any financial penalties that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration levies against school districts that impose mask mandates in defiance of state orders.
It’s the latest tit-for-tat between the White House and the nationally ascendant Republican governor who has made punishing school districts that institute mask mandates for students a top-tier priority in his pandemic response as millions of kids return to school in Florida.
Two of Florida’s 67 school districts — Broward County Public Schools and Alachua County Public Schools — have defied the governor’s mask orders by requiring a doctor’s note before parents can opt their children out of the districts’ mask mandates. Broward County affirmed its decision to require masks in a letter to the state Friday. The Florida Department of Education has called an emergency meeting for next week to discuss potential penalties.
U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona told DeSantis and Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran in a letter that he was “deeply concerned” about the rules “prohibiting school districts from adopting universal masking policies consistent with CDC guidance.”
“The department stands with these dedicated educators who are working to safely reopen schools and maintain safe in-person instruction,” Cardona wrote.
Cardona also wrote a letter to the Florida Association of School Administrators, emphasizing the importance of in-person instructions and to safely reopen schools.
