Doll’s Kill, an online fashion site, is selling a Halloween costume based on Bernie Sanders, hilariously named the “Once Again Asking Costume Set.”
For $85, you can dress up like the Vermont senator as he did on Inauguration Day, an outfit which made memes across the nation. In the famous photo, Sanders is sitting in a folding chair wearing a gray winter coat, a surgical mask and of course, knitted mittens.
Doll’s Kill, known for making clothes mixed with a bit of punk rock, goth, glam and festival fashion, according to their website, designed the outfit a little differently.
“Trickz N’ Treatz Once Again Asking Costume Set for you to be a viral internet meme! This political chairman costume comes with a grey coat, cozy mittens, and a face mask for a total insta-worthy moment,” the description on the website read.
In the Halloween costume, the coat acts like a dress. The chair and shoes are not included.
Sanders’ team had something to say about this look.
“If fans of Sen. Sanders’ mittens are looking for a real scare this Halloween, they should see how hard the wealthy and world’s biggest corporations are fighting to stop Congress from finally addressing the long-neglected needs of the working class,” Mike Casca, a spokesperson for Sanders told VICE.
This is also an easy costume to make at home. All you need is a winter coat, a pair of mittens and a blue surgical mask.
In the original photo, though, Sanders wore mittens made by a Vermont teacher using repurposed wool and fleece from recycled plastic bottles. His coat is from the Vermont-based company Burton Snowboards.
Earlier this year, photos of Bernie Sanders in this outfit were being edited into different locations as a part of a viral meme trend.