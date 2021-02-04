Here’s an easy supper for Super Bowl weekend — or for anytime you’re looking for a comforting winter meal. It’s chili made with sweet potato cubes and beer.
Any kind of beer can be used. And ground white-meat chicken or turkey can be substituted for the ground sirloin.
A small amount of tomato paste adds richness to the sauce. Leftover paste from a can be frozen and used another time.
Serve a side salad with this chili, and you have a touchdown.
BEER-SPICED CHILI
Servings: 2
INGREDIENTS
2 cups sweet potato cubes
2 teaspoons canola oil
1 cup sliced onion
3 teaspoons minced garlic
3 teaspoons ground cumin
3 teaspoons chili powder
¾ pound ground lean sirloin
2 cups no-salt-added diced tomatoes
2 tablespoons tomato paste
1 cup beer
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 tablespoons shredded reduced-fat Monterey Jack cheese
STEPS
Peel sweet potato and cut into cubes of one-quarter to one-half inch. Set aside. Heat oil in a large saucepan and add onion, garlic, ground cumin and chili power. Saute one minute. Add the meat and brown on all sides for another minute. Add tomatoes, tomato paste, sweet potato cubes and beer. Bring to a simmer, cover with a lid and cook 15 minutes. The potatoes should be soft. Cook a few more minutes, if needed. Add salt and pepper to taste. Divide between two large bowls and sprinkle with the cheese.
Nutrition per serving: 636 calories (35 percent from fat), 24.5 g fat (8.2 g saturated,11.1 g monounsaturated), 117 mg cholesterol, 42.3 g protein, 54.3 g carbohydrates, 12.3 fiber, 405 mg sodium.
Linda Gassenheimer is the author of more than 30 cookbooks, including her newest, “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook.” Listen to Linda on www.WDNA.org and all major podcast sites. Email her at Linda@DinnerInMinutes.com.