Signs at the entrance to the Bed Bath & Beyond in Keene advertise its storewide closing sale in this December 2022 photo. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. called off a proposed debt exchange and said it might not be able to continue as a going concern, bringing another U.S. retail chain to the precipice of bankruptcy.
Former Bed Bath & Beyond employees say they haven’t been paid promised severance, the latest sign of the worsening financial squeeze at the home-goods retailer.
Some former employees received an email on Jan. 26 from the human resources department that read, in part: “We are reaching out to you to inform you that there has been a delay with your payment,” according to copies viewed by Bloomberg News. “We recognize the challenges this may cause and appreciate your patience as we work to provide an update.”
Former staffers who raised concerns about their severance pay in recent days received an additional email. They asked not to be identified out of concern it would jeopardize their payments.
“We are working to provide you with an update, and we are aiming to be back in touch by Wednesday, February 8,” the message said. The email didn’t explain the significance of that date.
A Bed Bath & Beyond spokeswoman didn’t respond Thursday to requests for comment.
Severance pay often becomes a contentious point in bankruptcy proceedings. Some critics of the U.S. bankruptcy process say the system offers rich compensation to the executives and advisers in charge of dismantling a company, but little to rank-and-file workers who stay on to help wind down operations.
In bankruptcy, former employees’ prospects for getting their severance depend on their situations. Those owed less than about $13,000 could get payments quickly and in full as long as they earned the payout within 180 days of a bankruptcy filing, according to U.S. bankruptcy rules.
The delayed payments underscore the mounting financial distress for one of the largest home-goods retailers in the U.S. On Wednesday, the company confirmed it missed interest payments on its bonds. Last week, Bed Bath & Beyond received a default notice from its loan agent, JPMorgan Chase, warning that it didn’t have enough funds to make payments.
