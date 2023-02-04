20221202-LOC-BBB3

Signs at the entrance to the Bed Bath & Beyond in Keene advertise its storewide closing sale in this December 2022 photo. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. called off a proposed debt exchange and said it might not be able to continue as a going concern, bringing another U.S. retail chain to the precipice of bankruptcy.

Former Bed Bath & Beyond employees say they haven’t been paid promised severance, the latest sign of the worsening financial squeeze at the home-goods retailer.

