As Party City Holdco Inc. wades through bankruptcy, some of its most important vendors are banding together to negotiate better trade terms for a holiday the company relies on: Halloween.
Halloween orders are placed months ahead of time, meaning costume suppliers have to decide soon what they’re willing to ship to the bankrupt party supplier and on what terms. But with the company’s future still in the hands of a federal judge, some suppliers are wary of waiting until after the holiday to get paid for their goods.
“It’s crunch time,” said Jason Torf, an attorney representing the group. “The goal of the committee is to support Party City, but in a way that protects these vendors.”
New Jersey-based Party City has proposed paying the vendors two months after Halloween, by Dec. 31, according to Torf. That months-long wait puts vendors in a precarious position: taking on millions of dollars of risk without a guarantee of how the company’s restructuring will unfold. What’s more, Party City still owes some suppliers money from pre-bankruptcy shipments, court papers show.
In an emailed statement, a Party City spokesperson said the company “appreciates the significant positive support we’ve received from our valued vendor base as we continue to advance our process and best position the business on stronger financial footing for the future.”
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.