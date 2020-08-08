Bad weather hindered efforts to contain an oil spill from a bulk carrier off the southeastern coast of Mauritius that’s threatening its coastal waters and a protected marine reserve.
The National Coast Guard and Polyeco, an environment services company, are trying to contain the leakage from the Panama-flagged MV Wakashio that ran aground 2 miles off the coast on July 25. The French island of Reunion is assisting the country to clean up the spill while other international and regional organizations have been asked to help.
The carrier was en route to Brazil from China and held 3,894 tons of low-sulfur fuel oil, 207 tons of diesel and 90 tons of lubricant oil, according to the Environment Ministry.
“Due to bad weather and constant pounding over the past few days, the starboard side bunker tanker has been breached and an amount of fuel oil has escaped into the sea,” said Nagashiki Shipping, owner and manager of the vessel, in an emailed statement. “In view of poor sea conditions salvage efforts are currently on hold.”
A floating barrier has been deployed around the vessel to contain the oil, the shipping company said. The government closed some of the country’s beaches Thursday.
— Bloomberg News