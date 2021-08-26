The new school year not only means a new routine for kids, it’s also an organizational shift for adults — an opportunity to rethink ingrained habits and foster more healthful ones.
And snacks are a great place to start. School-age children get about a third of their daily calories from snacks, making between-meal eating as important for nourishment as breakfast, lunch or dinner. With these strategies and snack recipes, you’ll have ample tools to put yourself and the kids in your life on the best possible track.
Take a wide-angle view
An all-or-nothing approach to eating is a trap at any age, but it can really backfire when it comes to getting kids to eat well. Highly restrictive approaches and pressure typically glorify the forbidden. The helpful reality is that a healthful diet has a lot of flexibility: If you are mostly eating minimally processed foods, including plenty of vegetables and fruits, a bag of chips or gummy worms now and then, or a cookie, isn’t going to wreck the day. Rather than stress over one snack or ingredient, present an array of healthful options.
Get kids involved
One way to foster a genuine enjoyment of nourishing foods is to give kids a say in planning the week’s snacks. At the market, have them select the fruits and vegetables; let them choose between cheese or yogurt. Give kids a preapproved list of recipes, which let kids put their stamp on snacks. Decisions about a bag of chips versus a sweet can be part of it, too, without letting those foods dominate.
One way to get kids jazzed about food is to approach it with the wonder of an explorer. Lead them to notice the color, shape, aroma, texture and temperature. They don’t care for broccoli when it is soft and warm; maybe they enjoy it when it is crunchy and chilled. How does eating a fresh banana with peanut butter differ from blending a frozen banana with peanut butter in a smoothie? When they choose a snack, encourage them to consider a variety of colors and textures — something creamy, something crunchy, something juicy — and see what they come up with. This familiarizes children with a variety of foods and makes it more likely for them to enjoy a wider selection of healthful options in the long run.
Make healthy the easy option
When we are hungry and busy, we impulsively reach for the easiest option. Prepping snacks ahead makes grabbing something fresh and healthful ultraconvenient, so that becomes the default. The nourishing recipes here can mostly be made in advance, so they are ready for you and/or a child.
Try to avoid the trap of the whole afternoon becoming one extended snack-fest or eating too close to dinnertime. Establish a routine where your child eats a snack soon after coming home from school and then waits until dinner is ready. If my daughter nagged she was “starving” right before dinner, I’d offer her some of the vegetables I was cutting for that meal, which usually helped tide her over just enough.
Be a role model
Encouraging children to snack on fruits and vegetables when you are on your third energy bar of the day is a disconnect they internalize, so model the eating habits you’d like to see them have. The recipes here may be especially kid-friendly, but they are for people of all ages, so let yourself be nourished by them too, and if the timing works, all the better if you can take a moment to snack together.
Three-Ingredient Peanut Butter
and Banana Smoothie
10 minutes (plus 1 hour to freeze the banana)
Servings: 1
This milkshake-like smoothie is filling, nourishing and perfectly sweet thanks to the very ripe frozen banana blended into it — no added sugar needed. It’s so simple to make, children can whip it up on their own, giving them early kitchen autonomy and their parents a welcome break.
INGREDIENTS
1 medium very ripe banana, broken into chunks and frozen
¾ cup milk of choice, plus more as needed
1 tablespoon peanut butter
STEPS
In the pitcher of a blender, combine the banana, milk and peanut butter, and blend until smooth. Add a little more milk if the mixture is too thick to blend, or if you prefer a thinner smoothie. Pour into a glass and serve.
Nutrition per serving | 285 calories, 12 g protein, 41 g carbohydrates, 10 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 8 mg cholesterol, 185 mg sodium, 4 g dietary fiber, 16 g sugar.
Big Dipper Snack Trays
Total time: 20 minutes
Servings: 3
The hands-on act of dipping is especially alluring to kids. You might be amazed at how many vegetables they eat when made dunk-able. Put a big dollop of the dip into a jumbo ice cube tray (or you could just use a plate) and let the kids choose from whatever is in the cupboard or refrigerator to fill the rest of the wells, encouraging (but not pressuring) a variety of colors and textures, and a mix of different food groups (vegetables, proteins, grains).
INGREDIENTS
For the yogurt ranch dip:
½ cup Greek yogurt, low-fat or whole
2 tablespoons mayonnaise
1 teaspoon dried parsley, optional
½ teaspoon onion powder
½ teaspoon garlic powder
¼ teaspoon fine sea salt or table salt
¹/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper (optional)
For serving:
Any combination of vegetables, such as sliced bell peppers, grape tomatoes, sugar snap peas, carrot sticks, celery sticks, cucumber slices, leaves of Little Gem lettuce; proteins, such as chickpeas, shelled edamame or other beans, pecan halves or other nuts, turkey, ham or roast beef slices, rolled up, diced cooked chicken; grains or other crunchy elements, such as whole-wheat crackers, pita chips, vegetable crisps, pretzel sticks, cooked penne or other tubular pasta.
STEPS
Make the yogurt ranch dip: In a medium bowl, stir together the yogurt, mayonnaise, parsley, onion and garlic powders, salt and pepper until well combined. You should get a generous half cup.
To serve, place about 3 tablespoons of the dip into one well of an over-size-cube ice cube tray. Place an array of vegetables, proteins and grain items into the remaining wells to use for dipping. If you do not have the ice cube trays, place the dip in a small bowl and arrange the vegetables around it.
Nutrition per serving (scant 3 tablespoons of the dip) | 77 calories, 1 g protein, 1 g carbohydrates, 8 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 11 mg cholesterol, 228 mg sodium, 0 g dietary fiber, 0 g sugar.
Maple Peanuts and Popcorn
Total time: 15 minutes
Servings: 2 to 3
Crunchy, salty, sweet and satisfying, this snack delivers a Cracker Jack vibe in a less sugary, more healthful way. Whole-grain popcorn plus protein-rich peanuts add up to a fun snack that gives you some real sustenance.
INGREDIENTS
4 cups lightly salted popcorn, either home-popped or packaged, such a SkinnyPop brand
½ cup (2½ ounces) unsalted peanuts
2 tablespoons maple syrup
½ teaspoon fine sea salt or table salt
STEPS
Place the popcorn in a large bowl.
In a medium, nonstick skillet, stir together the peanuts and maple syrup until combined. Add the salt and set the skillet over medium-high heat. Cook, stirring frequently, until the syrup has formed a thick, deeply caramelized coating for the peanuts, two to three minutes.
Remove the skillet from the heat and pour the maple-glazed peanuts on top of the popcorn in the bowl. Using a large spoon, toss well to combine, then let cool completely. The popcorn will be flecked with the maple glaze and some clumps of peanuts and popcorn will form. The nuts will become crunchier as they cool. Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to four days.
Nutrition per serving (1½ cups), based on 3 | 208 calories, 6 g protein, 18 g carbohydrates, 14 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 225 mg sodium, 2 g dietary fiber, 9 g sugar.
Krieger is a registered dietitian, nutritionist and author who hosts public television’s “Ellie’s Real Good Food.” She blogs and offers a weekly newsletter at www.elliekrieger.com.