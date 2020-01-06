At least five people were killed and 60 more were hospitalized in a crash early Sunday morning on the Pennsylvania Turnpike that snarled two tractor-trailers, a charter bus and a passenger vehicle, transportation officials said.
Two UPS drivers and a nine-year-old girl have been confirmed among the dead, The Patriot-News reported.
The crash occurred in the turnpike’s westbound lanes just before 4 a.m. in Mount Pleasant Township, about 30 miles east of Pittsburgh, said Carl DeFebo, a spokesman for the Pennsylvania Turnpike. It prompted officials to shut down an 86-mile stretch of the turnpike between New Stanton and Breezewood in both directions.
Photos from the scene showed a mangled FedEx truck, a semi cab pushed partially up an embankment and an overturned Ohio Coach branded charter bus scattered across the turnpike lanes.
The injured ranged in age from 7 to 67 years old. Thirty-one of them were taken to Frick Hospital in Mount Pleasant, a hospital spokesperson told The Post. By midday, 27 had been treated and released in stable condition. Three adults and one child were transferred to hospitals in Pittsburgh. Nine of Frick’s patients were under age 18.
Eleven other patients were taken to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, which reported two patients in critical condition. Somerset Hospital in Somerset received 18 victims — 12 adults and six minors — who were all treated and released, according to a hospital spokeswoman.
A UPS spokeswoman identified drivers Daniel Kepner, 53, and Dennis Kehler, 48, of Pennsylvania as two of the people who died from the fatal collision, according to The Patriot-News. Kepner had been with the company for five years, and Kehler was a 28-year veteran of the packaging and supply-chain management company.
“Our drivers will be missed and our thoughts and prayers go out to their families,” the company said in a statement to the paper.
Three New Yorkers also perished in the multi-vehicle crash.
Nine-year-old Jeremy Vazquez of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Eileen Zelis Aria, 35, of Bronx, N.Y., were passengers in a bus driven by 58-year-old Shuang Quing Feng of Flushing, N.Y., The Patriot-News reported.
Feng was unable to make a turn and hit an embankment as he was going downhill, state police told the paper. His bus rolled downhill before it was hit by three tractor trucks and a passenger vehicle.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board. DeFebo said it was unclear if weather played a part but described the crash location, near mile marker 86 of the turnpike, as generally prone to difficult travel.
“This is the kind of the eastern slope of the Allegheny Mountains. The area around Donegal is kind of a mountainous stretch,” DeFebo said. “You’re less than 10 miles away from the steepest part of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. “
DeFebo said despite the lengthy closures, fewer motorists than average will be affected.
“Sunday morning is our lightest travel time of the week,” he said. “This is a quasi-holiday travel time, but we’re not expecting a lot of traffic in the area. Locally, we’re encouraging motorists to avoid the area.”
FedEx did not confirm details about its truck driver Sunday, but FedEx spokeswoman Allie Addoms said in a statement the company would cooperate with the investigation.
“First and foremost we extend our deepest condolences to the families of the individuals involved in this accident,” Addoms said. “There is no higher priority for FedEx Ground than safety, and we are cooperating fully with investigating authorities at this time.”
Representatives for Ohio Coach, which runs charter service between New York and Ohio, could not immediately be reached for comment Sunday.
There were no longer any detours as of late Sunday evening, according to the turnpike’s official Twitter account.