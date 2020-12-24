BALTIMORE — An explosion at the Baltimore Gas and Electric offices in downtown Baltimore Wednesday morning left left 21 people hospitalized and two workers briefly trapped on dangling scaffolding, the fire department said.
The two workers were rescued through a window.
The department responded around 8:30 a.m. to the scene at Lexington and Fayette streets, said spokeswoman Blair Adams at a news conference Wednesday. The department said it rescued about 23 people from the building. The explosion caused a fire, and the department said the incident caused a partial roof collapse.
The fire department said nine people were taken to area hospitals in critical condition, and another was in serious condition. The status of the other 11 victims’ injuries were not immediately provided. Two people declined care, the department said in a tweet.
The incident at Baltimore Gas and Electric’s offices at 2 Center Plaza was related to construction, according to a statement from company spokeswoman Stephanie Anne Weaver. Work on the building’s “air handling and boiler system” likely was the culprit, she said. She said the gas in the building was off due to the construction.
— The Baltimore Sun