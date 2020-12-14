HARTFORD, Conn. — Tiny Rhode Island tops the list of U.S. states in new coronavirus cases per capita over the past seven days — nearly twice the rate seen across the border in Connecticut.
The smallest state by area had 115 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents over the past week, exceeding all other U.S. states, according to COVID Act Now, which closely tracks the virus in all states.
Connecticut, meanwhile, had 67.3 new cases per 100,000 residents over the same period.
“That is not a distinction we want to have,” Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo said last week. “That is not where we want to be.”
Raimondo cited Rhode Island’s high rate of testing, dense population, large number of multigenerational homes, aging population and large per capita number of residents in nursing homes as reasons for the troubling ranking.
“Having said all of that, there’s no excuse for it,” Raimondo said. “It’s not a distinction we want, and it’s pretty simple why it’s happening. People continue to not follow the rules. As a result, more people are getting sick; more people are dying; more people are losing their jobs.”
Gov. Ned Lamont said his staff has been closely watching Rhode Island, a state that has a similar profile to Connecticut.
“We’ve postulated that they have a lot of people that come in [to Rhode Island] from Texas,” Lamont said. “They go to Newport. That was in August. There some slight differences between Rhode Island and Connecticut, but I can’t put my finger on it.”
Dr. Megan Ranney, a Brown University professor and an emergency physician at Rhode Island and Miriam hospitals, said hospitals are full of COVID-19 patients, and field hospitals are now open.
“They keep coming in faster than we can get them discharged,” Ranney said. “Our nursing homes and our skilled nursing facilities are also filled, and a lot of our essential workers are getting sick. So not only do we have an unbelievably high number of sick COVID-19 patients, we also have fewer than normal staff, because so many are quarantined because of sick family members or are out sick themselves.”
Sobering stats
As of Friday at 2 p.m., the state had a total of 70,818 positive cases and 1,509 fatalities during the pandemic, according to the Rhode Island Department of Health. There are currently 466 people hospitalized, with 48 in the intensive care unit and 25 on ventilators. The week’s positivity rate was 8.9 percent — up from 6.9 percent the week before.
Rhode Island is the only New England state in the top half of the country in per capita COVID-19 cases over the past week; 1,216 new cases were reported Friday alone.
As a state, it’s also fifth in the country in per capita deaths over the last seven days — with 1.3 deaths per 100,000 residents — and the only New England state in the top 20. Connecticut is 22nd, with 0.9 per 100,000, and Massachusetts is 25th with 0.7 per 100,000.
Providence County, where nearly 60 percent of the population lives, had 134.3 new cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days — the second highest in New England after Nantucket County, Mass. Hartford County, by comparison, had 75.2 cases per 100,000 population.
Although the Ocean State has seen fewer deaths per capita since the start of the pandemic than New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts and Connecticut — states that were among the first to feel the blow of the coronavirus — it still lands at seventh overall.
Rhode Island’s alarming numbers — along with Connecticut’s — reflect what’s going on across the U.S., which is now seeing roughly 3,000 coronavirus deaths a day.
“It’s scary,” Gov. Raimondo said. “It ought to be a wake-up call for folks out there who still think it’s not real, who still think you don’t have to wear a mask, still think they can sneak around and not follow the rules.”
On Thursday, Raimondo announced she would extend the state’s “pause” through Dec. 20.
“It continues to be a sobering picture. I’m not going to sugarcoat this,” Raimondo said. “It’s getting scary in Rhode Island, and don’t take it from me. Just look at the facts. This is an alarming picture.”
Schools for K-8 students remain open in Rhode Island, with limited in-person high school classes and online-only instruction for higher education institutions. Bars, which until recently were open in a limited capacity, are now closed, along with gyms and indoor recreation centers. Indoor dining remains open at 33 percent capacity.
“I just want you to know that these data should be scary to you,” Raimondo said, “but here’s the thing: You have the power to protect your household. That’s my message today for the people of Rhode Island: Do what it takes to protect your household. The power to protect your household is in your hands, and actually, it’s pretty simple if you just follow the rules.”
Ranney, the emergency room physician and Brown University professor, said she’s “so excited” about getting the Pfizer vaccine next Thursday, but cautioned that it will only decrease the infection rate in Rhode Island if 70 percent of residents receive the shots.
“Until then, we still have to keep wearing masks,” Ranney said. “It’s not going to be an overnight sensation. It’s going to take time to get those shots in everybody’s arms.”
Why Rhode Island?
Ranney said even small variations in numbers will have a big impact in a small state like Rhode Island.
“We are doing a LOT of testing,” Ranney wrote on Twitter. “And the one place I will agree with DJT [President Donald J. Trump]: bc of tests, we will be identifying more cases.”
In a phone interview, Ranney pointed to Rhode Island’s many colleges as a possible cause of spread; Providence alone is home to Brown, Providence College, Rhode Island College and Rhode Island School of Design, with the University of Rhode Island, Roger Williams University and other schools nearby.
“I think we had some early spikes in the early fall with some college students,” Ranney said. “I will say that colleges quickly got COVID under control, but I think that those spikes seeded infections in the community.”
At 1,021 persons per square mile, Rhode Island is the second most densely populated state in the U.S. (after New Jersey, and Connecticut is fifth), although density itself doesn’t necessarily drive infection rates.
Much of Rhode Island’s population also lives in multigenerational households, which means that family members who get sick may be unable to effectively distance themselves from others.
“So many of my patients got together on Thanksgiving, even despite all of the public health warnings, and then got sick afterward,” Ranney said. “Family here is just the most important thing, and it’s difficult for folks to imagine that their own family living in a different household could possibly infect them, but we see it happen time and time again.”
Dr. Vincent Varamo, an emergency medicine physician at Kent Hospital in Warwick, R.I., said the western border with Connecticut and the southern part of Rhode Island aren’t seeing the same concentration of cases as in Greater Providence.
“They’re having their fair share, no doubt, but the pure number of patients has been a little lower or lagging behind,” Varamo said. “I think part of that is density. You go out to the western part of Rhode Island and it’s farmland and a lot of space. The southern part of the state is actually pretty similar to that, not very densely populated, a lot of beach community area.”
A regional approach
Along with New York and New Jersey, Rhode Island is exempt from Connecticut’s travel restrictions, though residents are urged to avoid unnecessary or non-essential travel between states.
Raimondo has indicated that if COVID-19 cases continue to climb, a full lockdown could follow the end of the pause.
“I’ll own these decisions, which aren’t easy,” she said recently, according to the Boston Globe. “But I feel it’s the only option that we have right now to save as many lives as we can.”
In Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont faces increasing pressure from physicians, state legislators and municipal leaders to further restrict indoor dining. So far, Lamont has resisted, even as neighboring states have increasingly moved to action, shutting down certain businesses and imposing tighter restrictions than Lamont has imposed in Connecticut.
Ranney says Lamont should follow Raimondo’s lead by instituting a similar “pause.”
“I have trouble given the rate of spread right now in Connecticut, and really across the Northeast, with our governors not sticking together,” she said. “My governor put her neck out by putting a pause in place first. [Massachusetts Gov. Charlie] Baker is going to be partly following suit. Otherwise we’re going to risk seeing a repeat of a situation Connecticut was in last spring: This virus spreads quickly.”