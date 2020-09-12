Here’s a quick supper using ingredients you might have on hand in the freezer, one that lets your oven do all of the work. The idea of a sheet-pan meal is simply to place the ingredients on a baking sheet and roast. Add more flavor by spooning on some sauce. Use this recipe as a blueprint, and you can substitute with whatever you have on hand.
Helpful Hints:
A substitute for butternut squash cubes is frozen sweet potatoes.
Any type of sausage can be used. If sausage is pre-cooked, reduce the cooking time to 10 minutes.
Keep whole-wheat pita bread in the freezer and toast it before serving.
Fresh scallions are added as an optional garnish.
SAUSAGE SHEET PAN SUPPER
Servings: 2
INGREDIENTS:
Vegetable oil spray
¾ pound fresh chicken or turkey sausage, cut into 1-inch pieces
2 cups chopped frozen onion
1 cup frozen butternut squash cubes
2 cup frozen green beans
2 tablespoons honey
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon ground turmeric
1 tablespoon canola oil
Salt and pepper
1 whole wheat pita bread
¼ cup sliced scallions, optional
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Line a baking tray with foil and coat with vegetable oil spray. Add the sausage, onion, butternut squash and green beans, spreading out in one layer. Place the sheet pan in the oven on the middle rack. Roast 15 minutes. A meat thermometer for the sausage should read 165 degrees when done. Meanwhile, mix honey, Dijon mustard, turmeric and oil together in a large bowl and toast pita bread.
Remove pan from the oven and add the sauce to the pan. Stir around all ingredients on the sheet pan to coat with the sauce. Add salt and pepper to taste. Divide between two dinner plates. Sprinkle scallions on top.
Nutrition per serving: 647 calories (25 percent from fat), 18.1 g fat (2.4 g saturated, 9 g monounsaturated), 61 mg cholesterol, 43.8 g protein, 85.1 g carbohydrates, 9.5 g fiber, 1,011 mg sodium.