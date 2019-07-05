Sommer Johnson thought everything was finally coming together for her last year. She was engaged, working full time and doing well in online college classes when her fiance’s mother died a week before their wedding day — triggering a series of large and unexpected expenses that left her struggling to pay her bills and brought her to the verge of bankruptcy.
“I keep hearing this is one of the best economies we’ve ever had and unemployment is down, especially among African-Americans, which I am,” said Johnson, 39, who lives in Douglasville, Ga., an Atlanta suburb. “I’m looking around going, ‘Where is this boom?’ From where I sit, this doesn’t look like the best economy ever.”
The economic expansion this week became the longest in U.S. history, surpassing the 1990s boom, which lasted exactly a decade.
The stock market is at record levels, with the Dow Jones industrial average closing at a new high Wednesday ahead of the July 4 holiday, and President Donald Trump has made the economy’s strong performance a centerpiece of his reelection campaign.
But this expansion has been weaker and its benefits distributed far more unevenly than in previous growth cycles, leaving many Americans in a vulnerable position.
This is a “two-tier recovery,” said Matthew Mish, head of credit strategy at the investment bank UBS. About 60 percent of Americans have benefited financially, he said, while 40 percent have not.
The 40 percent — which Mish calls the “lower tier” — have seen paltry or volatile wage growth, rising expenses for housing, health care and education, and increased levels of personal debt. They tend not to own homes or many stocks.
In discussions with 30 Americans unable to pay all of their bills, a clear pattern emerged: Most were able to eke by until they faced an unexpected crisis such as a job loss, cancer, car trouble or storm damage.
The extra expense caused them to get behind on their bills, and they never fully rebounded.
Economists fear such precarious financial situations put many Americans at risk if there is even a mild setback in the economy, potentially setting up the next recession to be worse than anything in recent history except the Great Recession.
“So many Americans are living paycheck to paycheck,” said Signe-Mary McKernan, vice president of the Center of Labor, Human Services and Population at the Urban Institute. “We are headed toward a political crisis, if not an economic one.”
Their vulnerability is due to a confluence of factors. First, the average American family has yet to recover fully from the crisis, the Federal Reserve found, leaving half the nation with a diminished cushion to handle surprise expenses — or the next downturn.
The bottom half has less wealth today, after adjusting for inflation, than it did in 1989, according to Fed data through March of this year.
While wage growth has accelerated in recent months, especially for the lowest-paid workers, families who have struggled for years have a way to go to return to solid footing.
Half of U.S. jobs pay less than $18.58 an hour and more than a third pay less than $15, which makes it difficult to save or invest for a better future.
Trump and his team argue that a strong economy is lifting more and more Americans up financially, including blue-collar workers, the formerly incarcerated and minorities. In contrast, Democrats are calling for major expansions of government programs to address inequality. How to help the economically vulnerable is likely to be a key debate in the 2020 race.
“Just because folks on Wall Street think things are fine doesn’t mean most Americans feel like things are fine,” said Ray Boshara, director of the Center for Household Financial Stability at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. “When every day is a rainy day for millions of families, things are not fine.”
To get by, Americans have borrowed heavily in recent years. Total U.S. household debt is now $13.7 trillion, surpassing the 2008 peak in dollar terms, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. The surge in debt this time around is for cars and college, not mortgages.
Johnson knows these issues all too well. Her family of five — including two teenagers and an infant daughter — was making it on her $31,000 salary as an insurance underwriting assistant and her husband’s part-time job as a clerk. But it took longer to sell her mother-in-law’s house than the couple expected.
The modest life insurance policy the couple collected on her death soon ran out, but the bills — for the funeral, carrying the extra house, rent, health insurance and the new baby — kept coming. Johnson’s husband, Carl Dunlap, has applied repeatedly for full-time jobs but has not been able to get one. He picked up as many extra hours as he could at work, but it wasn’t enough.
Already in debt for college and a used Volkswagen Passat she bought in 2017, Johnson turned to friends and family for help. But she eventually had to choose between paying for day care and the $350-a-month auto loan. She picked day care, and her family lost a vehicle.
She recalls the exact moment it happened: 10 p.m. on a Thursday night in early March. She saw the red flashing lights of the repo men through her living-room window and ran outside barefoot.
“I just stood there and watched it go, which was tough,” Johnson said. “That was the first car I ever bought for myself, and we needed it.”
The couple carpool to work now, trying to save money to pay the thousands of dollars they still owe on the VW that is no longer in their possession.
Older and wealthier — and usually white — Americans typically take on debt to buy homes or make investments that are likely to make them richer in the years to come. Most in this category have recovered the wealth they lost in the Great Recession as home prices and stocks have soared.
In contrast, data from the Fed and the credit-score company Equifax show that families of color, younger Americans born after 1970 and households earning less than $60,000 are the least likely to have recovered the wealth they lost in the crisis. And they tend to carry heavy debt loads.