The frigid air that invaded the U.S. from the Arctic during the past week has tied or broken nearly 400 cold temperature records, including all-time November records, across a broad swath of the country.
Yet over the long term, data shows that cold outbreaks of this severity are becoming a rarity, as record highs outpace record lows by an increasingly large margin. Nationwide, record highs have been outpacing record lows 2 to 1 this decade, whereas in a relatively static climate, one would expect that to come out about evenly over the long term.
The findings — according to NOAA temperature data analyzed and provided to The Washington Post by the Climate research and journalism group Climate Central — are consistent with what would be expected in a climate that is warming due to increasing levels of greenhouse gas emissions from burning fossil fuels, such as coal and oil, for energy.
In Chicago, the period from 2010 to Thursday also shows more record daily highs compared with record lows, when viewed as raw numbers or as a percentage. The disparity is 74 percent for record daily highs compared with 26 percent for record lows. The 1990 to 2000 period in Chicago had more daily record lows compared with record highs.
In Minneapolis, which is often significantly affected by Arctic outbreaks, record highs are beating out record lows, 92 percent to 8 percent, since 2010, NOAA/Climate Central data shows.
And in Houston, which was also affected by the current cold snap, the current decade has an 89 percent and 11 percent split between daily record highs and record lows, respectively, through Thursday.
Since 1970, winter cold streaks are lasting at least one day fewer in most of the 244 U.S. cities Climate Central analyzed, with an average reduction of nearly five days.
The Climate Central analysis is backed up by the National Climate Assessment, which was released in 2018 and found that across the U.S., "Heatwaves have become more frequent ... since the 1960s, while extreme cold temperatures and cold waves are less frequent." It projected these trends to continue, with an increase in heat-related fatalities likely to outpace any decrease in cold weather fatalities.
New climate research published this week finds that, based on computer model projections, parts of the world may see their seasonal climate conditions "rapidly shift" away from historical conditions dating back to preindustrial times. The study, published in the journal Earth's Future, examines changes to the variability of daily temperature and precipitation for different levels of surface temperature increase.
One conclusion the researchers, from the Center for International Climate Research (CICERO) in Norway, found was that in parts of Europe and the U.S., "wintertime cold days will disappear more rapidly" than hot days will increase. This would have the effect of reducing the variability of U.S. climate.
Elsewhere, though, including Africa and the Arctic, the study projects that climate conditions will "rapidly transition" out of the range of preindustrial variability "and into a climate state not yet experienced by modern society."
The study does not provide high enough resolution information to get down to regional or local levels, however, so there may be exceptions to the broad projections the researchers make.