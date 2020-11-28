PHILADELPHIA — A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an appeal of President Donald Trump’s last significant legal challenge to Pennsylvania’s election results, setting the stage for his campaign to potentially appeal the case to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The Third Circuit Court of Appeals said in a scathing 21-page opinion that the Trump campaign’s challenge of a U.S. District Court’s decision had “no merit.”
“Voters, not lawyers, choose the President. Ballots, not briefs, decide elections,” the court said.
The opinion was written by Judge Stephanos Bibas, who was appointed to the court by Trump. Bibas was joined by two other Republican-appointed judges in a unanimous 3-0 panel.
“Free, fair elections are the lifeblood of our democracy. Charges of unfairness are serious,” Bibas wrote for the panel Friday. “But calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here.”
Jenna Ellis, a legal adviser to Trump’s campaign, said after the decision that the case would be taken to the Supreme Court. “On to SCOTUS!” Ellis said on Twitter.
— From wire services