NEW YORK — New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday called for a “full investigation” into the Cuomo administration’s handling of coronavirus deaths in nursing homes across the state, making her one of the most prominent Democrats to demand scrutiny of the swirling scandal.
In addition to a probe, the congresswoman said she supports growing calls from state legislators to strip Gov. Andrew Cuomo of certain emergency authorities he has been able to wield during the pandemic.
“I support our state’s return to co-equal governance and stand with our local officials calling for a full investigation of the Cuomo administration’s handling of nursing homes during COVID-19,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a statement. “Thousands of vulnerable New Yorkers lost their lives in nursing homes throughout the pandemic. Their loved ones and the public deserve answers and transparency from their elected leadership.”
Ocasio-Cortez, one of the most influential progressives in Congress, pointed fingers in particular at comments about the nursing home scandal made by Melissa DeRosa, Cuomo’s top aide.
“The Secretary to the Governor’s remarks warrant a full investigation,” Ocasio-Cortez said of DeRosa.
The controversy erupted last week when it was revealed that DeRosa told state legislators on a private phone call that the Cuomo administration withheld data about the full scope of nursing home deaths from the Justice Department over fears that it could be “used against us.”