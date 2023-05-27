A holiday weekend is coming up! Here’s a quick and easy dinner for the weekend, or anytime. It’s based on an antipasto platter that usually contains cured meats, olives, cheese, assorted pickles and vegetables. Thinking of these ingredients, I created a quick and easy pasta salad. You can use other cured meats and vegetables that you like. Use this recipe as a guide for quantities. The salad can be made a day ahead. Refrigerate it and bring to room temperature before serving.
Helpful hints
Look for reduced-sodium ham and smoked turkey breast at the deli counter.
You can use any type of short cut pasta such as bowtie or penne.
Countdown
Place water for pasta on to boil.
Prepare all ingredients.
Boil pasta.
Assemble the salad.
Shopping list
To buy: 1 container corkscrew pasta, 1 bottle balsamic vinegar, ¼ pound sliced lean deli ham, ¼ pound sliced reduced-sodium smoked turkey breast, 1 small container pitted black olives, 1 can/jar roasted red peppers, 1 jar pepperoncini, 1 piece Parmesan cheese, 1 tomato and 1 bunch fresh basil.
Staples: olive oil, salt and black peppercorns.
ANTIPASTO PASTA SALAD
¼ pound corkscrew pasta (about 1¼ cups)
1½ tablespoons olive oil
½ tablespoon balsamic vinegar
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
¼ pound sliced lean deli ham, cut into ½-inch squares
Bring large saucepan three quarter filled with water to boiling. Add the pasta and boil 8 minutes. Remove 2 tablespoons of the pasta water to a large bowl. Add olive oil and balsamic vinegar. Mix well. Drain the pasta and add to the bowl. Add salt and pepper to taste. Add the ham, smoked turkey breast, olives, roasted peppers, pepperoncini and tomatoes. Toss all ingredients together. Divide in half and spoon onto two dinner plates. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese and basil on top.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 538 calories (31 percent from fat), 18.4 g fat (4.3 g saturated, 7.9 g monounsaturated), 51 mg cholesterol, 35.8 g protein, 55.1 g carbohydrates, 5.4 g fiber, 889 mg sodium.
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer.
Linda Gassenheimer is the author of over 30 cookbooks.
